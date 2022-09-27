Hailey Bieber Addresses Justin’s Relationship With Selena Gomez For The First Time

27 September 2022, 11:17

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the start of her relationship with husband Justin for the first time.

Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez on and off for around eight years before they split and he moved on with Hailey Baldwin.

For their entire relationship Hailey has been plagued with accusations she ‘stole’ Justin from the ‘Rare’ songstress and for the first time Hailey is opening up about her relationship.

In a new episode of Call Her Daddy, set for release on 28 September, Hailey opens up about being married to Justin, who she’s been married to since 2018.

Hailey And Justin Bieber Celebrate Four Years Of Marriage With Sweet Anniversary Posts

“How has being married to someone with that level of fame impacted your identity?” Host Alexandra Cooper asked.

Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in 2018
Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in 2018. Picture: Getty
Hailey Bieber discussed her marriage to Justin on Call Her Daddy podcast
Hailey Bieber discussed her marriage to Justin on Call Her Daddy podcast. Picture: Alamy

Hailey responded: “Where do I start?”

The 55-second trailer then cuts to a discussion about speculation her romance with Justin overlapped with his and Selena’s.

Ever since they got together four years ago, they’ve faced rumours Justin was with both woman at the same time, and Hailey will address this for the first time in the new podcast episode.

"Your husband was in a very public relationship," Cooper said to Hailey. “People were obsessed with them being together. Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?"

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez split for good in 2018
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez split for good in 2018. Picture: Alamy
Hailey Bieber has opened up about the start of her romance with Justin
Hailey Bieber has opened up about the start of her romance with Justin. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

"Umm, this is so crazy," Hailey replied. "I've literally never talked about this, ever. A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh, you stole him!' It's about people knowing the truth—because there's a truth."

Selena and Justin first started dating in 2010, having an on-off relationship until 2018 when they parted ways for good.

Justin started dating Hailey soon after, with them tying the knot in September 2018.

They had previously dated in December 2015, after starting out as close friends.

