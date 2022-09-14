Hailey And Justin Bieber Celebrate Four Years Of Marriage With Sweet Anniversary Posts

14 September 2022, 12:03

Justin and Hailey Bieber have celebrated four years of marriage together
Justin and Hailey Bieber have celebrated four years of marriage together. Picture: Getty/Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey and Justin Bieber have marked four years of marriage as they celebrated their wedding anniversary.

One of our fave couples around, Hailey and Justin Bieber, have just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary!

The pair seem more loved-up than ever after marking the milestone in their marriage after secretly getting married in September 2018.

Hailey and Justin then had a lavish wedding to celebrate with their loved ones a year later in September 2019.

Will Justin Bieber Cancel His Justice Tour UK Dates & How To Get A Refund On Tickets

Inside Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey’s Holiday To Italy As Justice Tour Resumes

Justin Bieber wrote a heartfelt caption as he celebrated his fourth anniversary with Hailey
Justin Bieber wrote a heartfelt caption as he celebrated his fourth anniversary with Hailey. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin marked his fourth anniversary with his model wife by sharing a black-and-white snap of them cosied up in bed with their dog as he gushed about Hailey in the caption.

“Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber..thanks for making me better in every way," the ‘Peaches’ singer wrote.

Hailey then celebrated her love for her husband in a series of throwback snaps, with the cover image showing the pair on their wedding day.

Justin Bieber and Hailey secretly got married in 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey secretly got married in 2018. Picture: Alamy
Hailey and Justin Bieber had their wedding in September 2019
Hailey and Justin Bieber had their wedding in September 2019. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Other pictures showed Mr and Mrs Biebs being as affectionate as ever as the ‘Rhode’ mogul wrote: “4 years married to you. The most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you.”

Hailey, 25, and Justin, 28, secretly wed in 2018 just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas.

They have since gone from strength to strength in their relationship, with the pair both frequently gushing about each other online.

