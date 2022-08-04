On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
4 August 2022, 16:49
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey headed on holiday to Italy after recovering from his health scare.
Justin Bieber is on the mend after recovering from his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, and he jetted off to Italy with his wife Hailey by his side as he made his stage comeback.
Resuming his Justice World Tour, Biebs took to the stage at Lucca Summer Festival on Monday, thanking fans for having him back.
Justin Bieber Thanks Fans In Emotional Return To His Tour After Health Scare
Ahead of the Tuscan festival, Justin could be seen out and about, looking healthier than ever, enjoying the tourist sights in Florence.
JB and Hailey were spotted cosying up as they took in the Italian culture, heading to Galleria dell’ Accademia di Firenze in Florence.
The ‘Peaches’ hitmaker even shared a heartwarming snap with his model wife in bed, accompanied by their dog, Oscar, adorably captioning the post: “GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY,” and fans are more than happy to see him back in action and recovering well.
This comes after Justin was forced to cancel a string of his US tour dates after revealing his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis in June.
The diagnosis left him with temporary face paralysis, which he explained in a video on Instagram at the time.
Sharing his excitement about now being back on tour with his team, Justin posted a video on Instagram where he can be heard saying: “Oh it feels good to be back.”
He went on to tell his team: “I’m just so grateful to be back. I love each and every one of you guys.”
We’re so glad to see Biebs making a healthy recovery!