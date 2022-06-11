Justin Bieber Struck By Facial Paralysis From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber has been struck by a virus which caused ‘full paralysis’ on one side of his face. Picture: Getty/@justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber has shared a health update with fans, revealing he’s suffering from facial paralysis.

Justin Bieber was forced to cancel a string of his shows on his Justice tour after being struck by a virus which has caused ‘full paralysis’ on one side of his face.

The ‘Peaches’ singer took to Instagram to share a video with fans as he gave a health update after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In the three-minute video, Justin explained: “As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis."

"As you can see this eye is not blinking," Justin added, "I can't smile on this side of my face.”

The ‘Intentions’ hitmaker continued: “It's pretty serious, I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body's telling me I gotta slow down.

"I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."

Justin Bieber revealed he has 'full paralysis' on one side of his face. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber said he's doing facial exercises to try and regain movement. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin went on to say he had been doing facial exercises to try and regain movement, but told fans it would take time to recover.

"We don't know how much time it is going to be but it's going to be okay," he added.

According to the Mayo Clinic , Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs “when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear”.

