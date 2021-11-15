Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour: Tickets, Dates & Venue Information

Justin Bieber is going on tour with his 'Justice' album. Picture: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is returning to live shows with a brand new tour in 2023 - here’s all the info you need to know.

After what seems like forever, Justin Bieber is back with a brand new tour!

The pop star is set to return to live shows in 2023 and we couldn’t be more excited.

Justin’s next world tour will support his latest album ‘Justice’, which dropped in March and is full of bops that have been climbing the charts.

Here’s all the information you need on how to secure some tickets as well as the dates and venues Justin will be coming to.

Justin Bieber is heading on tour in 2023. Picture: Justin Bieber

Venues and dates

8 Feb 2023 - Glasgow The OVO Hydro

11 Feb 2023 - Aberdeen P&J Live

13 Feb 2023 - London The O2

14 Feb 2023 - London The O2

22 Feb 2023 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

25 Feb 2023 - Manchester AO Arena

26 Feb 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Justin Bieber is coming to a city near you. Picture: Justin Bieber

How to buy tickets

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 19th November 2021 at 10am and will be available to buy from Ticketmaster.

