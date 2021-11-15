Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour: Tickets, Dates & Venue Information

On Air Now
15 November 2021, 14:11 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 15:46
Justin Bieber is returning to live shows with a brand new tour in 2023 - here’s all the info you need to know.
After what seems like forever, Justin Bieber is back with a brand new tour!
The pop star is set to return to live shows in 2023 and we couldn’t be more excited.
Justin’s next world tour will support his latest album ‘Justice’, which dropped in March and is full of bops that have been climbing the charts.
Here’s all the information you need on how to secure some tickets as well as the dates and venues Justin will be coming to.
8 Feb 2023 - Glasgow The OVO Hydro
11 Feb 2023 - Aberdeen P&J Live
13 Feb 2023 - London The O2
14 Feb 2023 - London The O2
22 Feb 2023 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
25 Feb 2023 - Manchester AO Arena
26 Feb 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
Tickets will go on sale on Friday 19th November 2021 at 10am and will be available to buy from Ticketmaster.
