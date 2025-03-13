Niall Horan just confirmed he's working on a new album

13 March 2025, 12:47 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 12:56

Niall Horan just confirmed he's working on a new album
Niall Horan just confirmed he's working on a new album. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Niall Horan fans this is not a drill, NH4 is officially on its way.





After wrapping up his The Show tour in October last year, former One Direction star Niall Horan has confirmed his fourth solo studio album is on it's way - try to contain the excitement!

It's now been almost two years since he's released new music, as his third album was released in June 2023, so of course we're all buzzing to get a new Niall project.

During an interview with Golf Pass, Niall was asked: "What's the number one thing you're currently working on or excited about for the future?"

"I am literally, this week, just about to sit down and I've been like accumulating some ideas but I'm going to sit down and start writing my next album," he replied.

Niall Horan is currently working on his next album
Niall Horan is currently working on his next album. Picture: Getty

Doubling down he said: "That's an exclusive, I'm working on a new album guys."

Niall began his solo career in 2017 when he dropped his debut solo album 'The Flicker'.

Since then he's released 'Heartbreak Weather' (2020) and 'The Show' (2023) as well as going on three tours; the 'Flicker Sessions' (2017), the 'Flicker World Tour' (2018), and 'The Show: Live on Tour' (2024). So fingers crossed this next album comes with a tour!

Just a couple of days before he officially revealed that he's working on new music he teased it in an Instagram post.

In a photo dump captioned 'a man about the town', Niall shared a coupled of pictures from what looked like a writing/recording room.

Picking up on this subtle hint, one fan said: "Ooof you know the new music gonna be fire."

Another noticed that songwriter Julian Bunetta was with Niall in these pictures. Julian worked on hit One Direction hits like 'Night Changes', 'History' and 'Story Of My Life'.

What's more is he's worked with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter in recent years on songs like 'Taste' and 'Espresso'. After seeing him, the fan wrote: "Love that you still work with julian!!! good music is definitely being made in that room."

Oh Niall we are so excited!

Niall Horan does a GRWM

When is Niall Horan's fourth album being released?

Since he's only just revealed he's in the beginning processes of writing the album there is no release date yet.

But be sure to bookmark this page because we will update it as soon as a release date is confirmed.

