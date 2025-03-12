Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed their first baby

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Getty/Mark Wright/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have become parents to their first baby together.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, both 37, have welcomed their first child, starting out life as a trio with a baby girl.

On Instagram in a joint post they wrote: “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25.”

They shared a sweet black and white photo of their adorable little girl in a white crochet baby grow with a matching bonnet.

Olympian Sam Quek was among the first to congratulate the couple, writing: “Awww huge congrats you guys, enjoy the ride.”

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announced their daughter's arrival. Picture: Instagram

Fitness influencer Joe Wicks wrote: “I’m crying over here. I know how much you’ve wanted to be a dad and you’ll be an amazing dad too. This is the most beautiful thing to see. So happy for you both.”

Meanwhile, Capital’s Sonny Jay who also recently became a dad for the first time, replied: “Congratulations,” with a red heart emoji.

It comes three months after the couple announced their baby news over Christmas.

The couple posted a joint Instagram snap to announce the happy news, sharing an adorable photo taken on a sunny beach, with Michelle cradling her baby bump.

They wrote in the caption: “2025 is going to be a special one for us…”

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announced their baby news with a beach photo shoot. Picture: Michelle Keegan/Instagram

The Heart presenter and former Coronation Street actress got married in May 2015, after meeting three years before, backstage on The X Factor. They then bumped into each other at various events and Mark eventually asked her out, joking he ‘chased her’ for a while.

Their pregnancy photo was apparently taken in November during a holiday to Majorca, said to be one of their favourite holiday destinations, which may explain the reason for their little girl's name.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan met in 2015. Picture: Getty

Michelle’s previously spoken about her ‘frustration’ at the constant questions over her and Mark’s plans to have children.

Speaking to You magazine four years ago, she said: "I’m used to people asking me but it's no one else's business. Nobody else knows what goes on behind closed doors. I think that's the reason that question affects me so much – it's very private!"

Congratulations to the new parents!

