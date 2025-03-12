Harry Potter star Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to pay off her debt

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to pay off her debt. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures / Alamy, @jessiecave via Instagram

By Sam Prance

The actress, who played Lavender Brown in Harry Potter, is posting "sensual" hair videos on the platform.

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave has launched a new OnlyFans page in a bid to pay off debt and renovate her house.

As soon as the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince came out in 2009, fans instantly fell in love with Jessie Cave. The now 37-year-old played Ron's love interest Lavender Brown and perfectly captured her hysterical nature. Jessie has since acted on the West End and appeared in hit series and films like Black Mirror and Pride.

Now, Jessie has revealed that she is starting a new career venture. She's posting "sensual" hair videos for money.

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave tells her boyfriend she's joining OnlyFans

Speaking on her Before We Break Up Again podcast, Jessie said: "I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one."

"I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram, and I noticed there's a lot of...it's never dirty comments but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing," she added. "I just thought f--- it I'm going to do something that is very niche."

Jessie then explained in a separate TikTok that she will be posting "very sensual stuff with [her] hair". Her boyfriend then asked her if it's sexual, but she responded: “It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual.”

On Substack, Jessie said she is trying it out for "one year" and opened up more why she is joining OnlyFans.

Jessie said: "My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

She then joked: "Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research? [It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f---ed up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.”

