When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

2 December 2024, 17:25

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Moana 2 be on Disney+, Netflix or Prime? Here's when and where you can watch the movie in your own home based on its streaming release date.

Make way, make way, Moana 2 is officially out in cinemas! When does the Disney film come out on streaming though?

Just like Moana before it, Moana 2 is captivating viewers all around the world. Set three years after the first film, the sequel follows Moana as she is called by her ancestors to sail to Oceania and face her biggest adventure yet. In its first weekend, the film broke records earning the highest grossing opening weekend for any animated film ever.

It's no surprise that people are now eager to watch Moana 2 from the comfort of their own homes. Taking that into consideration, here's what we know about Moana 2's streaming release date and where you can stream it.

Where can I watch Moana 2? Is Moana on streaming?

Auli'i Cravalho tells us what it's REALLY like being Moana!

When will Moana 2 be on Disney+?

As it stands, the only way to watch Moana 2 is in cinemas and we imagine that it will have a long cinema run based on how well it's doing at the box office. That being said, Moana 2 will eventually end up on streaming. As it's a Disney animation, it will be added to Disney+ at some point in the near future. There's already a page for Moana 2 on the platform.

No streaming release date has been announced for Moana 2 at the moment. However, Disney tend to add their films to Disney+ around three months after they debut in cinemas. For reference, Inside Out 2 came out in cinemas on June 14 and was added to Disney+ on September 25.

With this in mind, Moana 2 could be added to Disney+ as soon as March 2025 but we'll let you know as soon as an official date is confirmed.

Will Moana 2 be on Netflix or Prime Video?

Based on Moana 2 being a Walt Disney Studios animation, it's unlikely that Moana 2 will be added to Netflix anytime soon but we'll let you know if that changes. As for Prime Video, Moana 2 will probably be made available to rent or purchase via Video On Demand. However, it likely won't be included free within their subscription service.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more Moana 2 streaming information is revealed.

When will Moana 2 be available to buy on VOD?

VOD (Video On Demand) is when films are made available to purchase/rent via services like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV. No VOD release date for Moana 2 has been announced just yet but Disney often make their films available for VOD two months after they come out in cinemas.

As a result, it's possible that Moana 2 will be available for VOD around February 2025.

