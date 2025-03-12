MAFS Australia’s Jacqui exposes shocking truth behind filming dinner party scenes

12 March 2025, 12:55

Jacqui shared a shocking video of MAFS Australia backstage.
Jacqui shared a shocking video of MAFS Australia backstage. Picture: TikTok/Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Married at First Sight Australia star Jacqui has revealed the shocking 'rules' cast members had to abide by behind-the-scenes of the dating show.

Since Married at First Sight Australia 2025 first aired, one of this year’s brides has been pretty forthcoming with details about her experience of being on the show and honestly, we are living for the tea.

Typically, the most viewers will see of the show's behind-the-scenes is when a contestant storms out of a dinner party - as they usually tend to at some point - following an explosive argument of some kind.

But now bride Jacqui Burfoot, who was paired up with groom Ryan Donnelly, has given us more insight into the backstage environment alongside some shocking claims about the 'rules' they had to abide by.

Jacqui shared a backstage video from when she was filming for MAFS Australia.
Jacqui shared a backstage video from when she was filming for MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Posting on her TikTok, the MAFS bride shared a clip of some of the cast members seated backstage at a warehouse-type location in Sydney.

The video panned to show various cast members separated on different chairs across a concrete floor.

And bringing an added side of tea, Jacqui claimed there were certain rules in place while they waited, she said: “What it was like backstage of a MAFS dinner party. Separated, not allowed to speak and babysat for hours without a phone. Usually in tents, this was around 3am after a [dinner party].”

Although, some have questioned how she filmed the clip if phones aren't allowed. The clip seemed to show a chilly Carina wrapped up in a blanket, before panning to Paul and Adrian joking with a producer, and then one distressed looking groom seated further down in the room with his head in his hands.

Jacqui certainly hasn’t shied away from spilling the tea on her experience of filming MAFS since the show started airing.

From claims that the experts use ear pieces during the commitment ceremonies to putting to bed rumours that she apparently 'fake cried', she has come in thick and fast with the allegations.

Her most recent post comes after last year’s bride Eden Harper also shared some surprising details about the show in a recent interview, as she revealed how ‘terrible’ the food at the dinner parties was.

“I wouldn't recommend it to my worst enemy. It was cold and there wasn’t enough of it,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Always eat before the dinner parties. I'd tell that to anyone, any season,” she added.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

