Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know. Picture: Instagram / Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Carina Mirabile from MAFS Australia? Meet the 2025 bride.

Married At First Sight Australia has returned to the UK after streaming in Australia first and we are so excited to sink out teeth into a new series!

This series features 13 brand new newlywed couples who have all been matched by experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken. And one of those newlyweds is Carina Mirabile.

The 31-year-old bride comes from a large Italian family and was the only one of five siblings to be single before the show. But after meeting Paul Antoine at the alter hopefully that will have changed for good.

While we watch Carina and Paul's journey play out, here's everything that's been revealed about the MAFS Australia bride including her alleged relationship with Drake.

Who is Carina from MAFS Australia?

Carina on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Carina from MAFS Australia?

Carina is 31 years old.

Where is Carina from MAFS Australia from?

With her roots in Italy, Carina is based in Western Australia.

Her Italian family is super important to her and ahead of the show she said it would be vital for her future husband to be able to fit in with her big, loud family.

Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding. Picture: Nine

What is Carina from MAFS Australia's job?

She works as digital marketing manager.

Does Carina from MAFS Australia have an Instagram?

Yes, you can find her @carinamirabile where she has been keeping up with MAFS as the series airs.

Does Carina from MAFS Australia have a TikTok?

Yep! You can find her @carinamirable where she has shared some adorable behind-the-scenes with Paul, who she met on MAFS Australia.

Who did Carina marry on MAFS Australia?

Carina tied the knot with Paul Antione on the show. She said she was looking for someone "tall, handsome, European and educated" and she definitely got that with Paul, who is originally from France.

Paul moved to Australia 11 years ago with his family from Nice on the Côte d'Azur, he's described as having a "European flair" - sounds perfect for Carina!

Did Carina from MAFS Australia date Drake?

On the show, after a day out with another MAFS couple, they took an Uber home and an undisclosed rapper's music was playing. Carina revealed that she had slept with the rapper, which the other couple laughed off.

However, Paul was enraged by this. But who was the rapper? Well, according to New Idea, Carina was spotted with Canadian rapper Drake in February. Plus they alleged that Carina attended one of Drake’s post-NBA parties in New York at an undisclosed time.

Do with that information what you will! We're saying nothing.

