Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia has returned for a new season in 2025 with another eclectic line up of contestants. Meet all the brides and grooms below.

Possibly one of the most drama filled editions of the show, Married at First Sight: Australia has returned! While the show started airing in Australia on Monday 27th January we are yet to have received a start date for when it'll be available to watch in the UK.

However, usually it comes to the UK about a month later - don't worry this page won't reveal any spoilers we just want to introduce you to the cast now that the show has officially started.

Last year the likes of Lucinda stole our hearts and the drama of Tori and Jack kept us chomping at the bit for more episodes. So, let's get to know the cast who are hoping to find their forever partner at the end of the aisle...

Who is in the cast of MAFS Australia 2025?

The MAFS Australia 2025 brides:

Sierah

Sierah is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Financial Associate Advisor

Age: 31

From: Victoria

Sierah doesn't have much experience with relationships as the longest one she's had lasted only four months. With a lack of interest in dating apps and extremely high standards she has found it hard to find the one.

However the bride, who is described as "fiercely independent and self-sufficient", is looking to find love for the first time on MAFS.

Jacqui

Jacqui is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Consultant

Age: 29

From: New South Wales

Jacqui describes herself as "having the beauty and the brains" but admits she can be "intense" in relationships and needs to work on being less needy.

After splitting from her partner of seven years the bride, who recently moved to Australia from New Zealand, is ready to settle down for good.

Ash

Ash is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Dance Studio Owner

Age: 34

From: Queensland

Ash is self-proclaimed fan of MAFS and says watching the show last year taught her she was in a toxic relationship.

The dance teacher, who is currently living with sister, nephew and a house full of animals, is looking to find someone she can start her own family with.

Awhina

Awhina is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Aged Care Worker

Age: 30

From: Western Australia

According to Nine, Awhina is "one of this year's most opinionated brides". The outspoken beauty has a six-year-old son from her past relationship that lasted 15 years.

She was with her childhood sweetheart and has been out of the dating game for some time. Awhina is putting her trust in the MAFS experts to deliver her the man of her dreams.

Carina

Carina is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Digital Marketing Manager

Age: 31

From: Western Australia

Carina comes from a large Italian family and out of five siblings she is the only one who's not married, until now that is! Her ideal man would be would be tall, handsome, European and educated.

This bride promises to be one of the most straight-talking wives of the season as she doesn't shy away from confrontation, and will stand up for what's right.

Jamie

Jamie is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Account Manager

Age: 28

From: Victoria

Jamie's dad prays every week at church for her to find "a good Greek boy" to marry and now she's looking to the MAFS experts to seal the deal.

Standing at just 5 foot 1 inch, Jamie can be described as a pocket rocket who "has no problem getting involved in other people's business" due to her strong moral compass.

She's hoping to find a partner she can also call her best friend.

Katie

Katie in on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: CEO

Age: 37

From: Queensland

Katie, a highly successful CEO of a restaurant chain, feels like she scares off potential suitors with her dominant and bold personality.

So while she might be doing well career-wise, she's looking to the MAFS experts to help her out in love-wise.

Lauren

Lauren is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Business Owner

Age: 37

From: Queensland

Lauren says she won't won't settle for anything but a "real man", someone who is "instinctively masculine, chivalrous, and takes the lead", and often jokes that she was born in the wrong decade.

However the successful business owner accepts her flaws in dating and is hoping to learn about how to approach relationships as well as finding a perfect match.

Morena

Morena is on MAS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: DJ/Fitness Instructor

Age: 57

From: Victoria

57-year-old Morena is proof that age does not define you. At 53 she started DJing which gave her a new lease on life.

The bride has been single for seven years after ending her 29-year-old marriage which gave her her two teenage children. Now the single mum is looking for another shot at love.

Rhi

Rhi is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Account Manager

Age: 34

From: Victoria

Rhi recently ended a seven year relationship and has admitted she's never really been in love before.

The account manager is also a fitness influencer who "is strict with meal prep and loves a schedule" and she's looking for someone else with the same kind of drive as her to spend the rest of her life with.

The MAFS Australia 2025 grooms:

Adrian

Adrian is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: E-Commerce Business Owner

Age: 30

From: New South Wales

Adrian gives himself a perfect 10 for looks and personality, so hopefully the confident groom can find a wife who thinks the same.

He has said he is looking for a woman who is "open, honest, comfortable in her own skin and can bring out his romantic side".

Billy

Billy is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Plasterer

Age: 31

From: Western Australia

Having moved from England with his family 15 years ago, Billy is the only British chap on MAFS Australia.

Billy is a self-proclaimed "mummy's boy" who calls his mother his best friend. On the show, Billy is hoping to find "miss perfect". He has described his ideal partner as "positive, confident, and someone who enjoys Saturday nights at home with a glass of wine and a home-cooked meal".

Dave

Dave is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Builder

Age: 36

From: Victoria

Standing at 6 foot 7 inches tall, Dave can be described as a "loveable friendly giant". The LFG is looking to find love again after his engagement came to an end a year ago.

following the end of that relationship Dave has spent time working on himself and is now ready to give the MAFS experiment his all.

Eliot

Eliot is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Business Owner

Age: 35

From: Queensland

Eliot aspires to have a "nuclear family" in which he is the provider.

His standards are pretty high as he boasts a long list of requirements for his future partner. However, most important of all to him is authenticity. He said that that is his one deal breaker - let's hope the experts can provide.

Jeff

Jeff is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Electrician

Age: 39

From: Victoria

As Jeff nears 40 he is feeling the pressure to settle down and is now looking to the experts to help him find his forever partner.

The self-proclaimed softie calls his mum his hero as she raised him and his brother as a single parent.

Paul

Paul is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Wellness Advisor

Age: 30

From: Western Australia

Paul moved to Australia 11 years ago from Nice, France. The Frenchman describes himself as a hopeless romantic, his parents have been married for 40 years and that is the type of relationship he is after.

He's over the dating apps and is now hoping to find 'the one' after three years of being single.

Ryan

Ryan is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Project Manager

Age: 36

From: New South Wales

36-year-old Ryan says he has dated a lot of Sydney women and is sick of putting effort into dates that isn't reciprocated.

The project manager hopes to be matched by the experts with someone on his level who is equally intelligent and believes attraction can manifest in many forms, listing physical chemistry as very important.

Tony

Tony is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Charter Captain

Age: 53

From: New South Wales

For Tony this is third time lucky as he has been married twice. He says he misses the joy and connection that comes with married life. He looks up to his parents' marriage, calling them "the most beautiful people in the world".

He runs a fishing charter business so he spends every day on the boat, where he is most happy. So with the help of the experts, Tony is looking for someone to share his happiness with.

Tim

Tim is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Primary School Teacher

Age: 38

From: Victoria

Tim loves his job working with children and wants to have his own some day.

He was close to proposing to his girlfriend before she suddenly ended the relationship. After experiencing an absolute heartbreak he's hoping to find his life partner on MAFS following a year of healing and recovery.

Jake

Jake is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Job: Teacher

Age: 30

From: Western Australia

Jake calls himself a "nerd" who loves to watch YouTube, anime, play computer games, and is a huge karaoke fan.

He is no stranger to a relationship having had two long-term ones, one lasting ten years and one lasting three, including a called-off engagement. He recognises his inability to communicate as the reason his relationships broke down and is hoping the experts can help him.

Season 12 of MAFS Australia began on Monday 27th January on Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia with a UK date yet to be released.

