Awhina's MAFS Australia audition tape sparks major Adrian debate

Awhina's audition tape for Married at First Sight Australia has sparked a major debate among fans about her relationship with Adrian.

One of the newest couples to grace our screens in Married at First Sight Australia 2025 is Awhina and Adrian, who join the lineup of this year's brides and grooms in episode three.

While the pair were quick to see signs of physical chemistry in their opening ceremony, things seemed to take a somewhat frosty turn on Adrian's side when Awhina revealed she had a six-year-old son.

Fans watching in the UK won't have seen too much from the couple as of yet, as the show only started airing over here at the beginning of March. However, things have moved along a bit for those watching Down Under, where the show first premiered at the end of January.

Now Awhina’s identical twin sister Cleo has shared her audition tape for the show and it's sparked a pretty big Adrian debate among fans of the show - but proceed with caution UK viewers because there are spoilers below!

Awhina and Adrian on Married at First Sight Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Awhina’s audition tape is certainly nothing short of sweet, as the identical twin beamed at the camera while getting vulnerable about her quest for love.

She said: “[The] reason I applied for MAFS was actually my mum. I went there and told her ‘I’m putting myself back out there, I’m ready to find Mr. Right. You know, I want to meet someone’.

“And she told me, ‘why don’t you apply for MAFS?’ And I thought to myself, 'I can’t apply for MAFS, I haven’t even dated yet. I’m so scared and intimidated by it!’"

The reality TV star then got candid about the end of her most recent relationship before opening up about what she’s looking for moving forward.

She continued: “But I got home and I thought, 'why not? How great would it be if you know, someone found me the perfect guy for me and I didn’t have to wait another 14 years'.

“I just got of a really long term relationship, I don’t want to go hook up with people. I know it’s lazy but I don’t want to have to filter through so many people just to find the right guy. Like, I want to do it right this time and if someone can help me that would be great.”

But with Awhina’s down to earth nature clearly on display, it left fans insistent that she should never have been paired up with Adrian.

“She deserved to be matched with someone so much better,” one commenter said.

Another said: “MAFS owes her an apology.”

Awhina and Adrian on MAFS Australia 2025. . Picture: Nine

While one added: “You can really tell you both come from a beautiful and loving family. Your sister [Awhina] deserves someone as beautiful as she is, and I really hope she finds him."

*Spoilers incoming*

Things may have got off to a positive start between Awhina and Adrian, but the pair’s relationship certainly takes a downhill turn later on in the series.

From a cheating scandal, claims of 'coercive behaviour' to Adrian’s ‘departure’ from the experiment, they certainly face their fair share of obstacles.

At the time of writing, the couple are still paired up as the show continues to air over in Australia, but with things barely hanging by a thread, it remains to be seen whether they’ll manage to smooth out the pretty large kinks in their relationship.

