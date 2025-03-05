Adrian from MAFS Australia's age, job, twin brother and everything we know

Who is Adrian from MAFS Australia? Everything we know so far... Picture: via Instagram, Nine

By Katie Smith

Who is Adrian from MAFS Australia? Meet the 2025 groom.

Dying to know about MAFS Australia's Adrian Araouzou? You've got you – here's everything we know about him so far.

Married At First Sight Australia 2025 groom Adrian hit it off with bride Awhina at their wedding almost immediately. After a hilarious ceremony where they realised they were both identical twins, the vibes carried through to the reception until Awhina dropped a pretty important bombshell on him.

The 30-year-old has had quite the MAFS journey so far, but seeing as the show has only just started airing in the UK, we'll keep the spoilers to a minimum and update as more is revealed about Adrian later in the show. For now, here's what he's revealed so far...

Who is Adrian from MAFS Australia?

Who is Adrian from MAFS Australia? Picture: Nine

How old is Adrian from MAFS Australia?

Adrian is 30 years old.

Where is Adrian from MAFS Australia from?

Adrian is from New South Wales, where he grew up in a large Greek family. He currently lives in Sydney.

What is Adrian from MAFS Australia's job?

Adrian is an E-Commerce business owner where he designs and sells sports bags. In his official MAFS profile, he says it's a "time-consuming enterprise that makes him lonely at times".

Who is Adrian's twin brother?

As soon as Adrian is introduced on the show, it's quickly established that he is an identical twin. Adrian and his brother James speak every day and have a very close bond. In his profile, he jokes that he is the better looking twin.

Adrian is the eldest of five children, and he also had two identical twin sisters.

Adrian's twin brother James is also on Instagram, and you can follow him at @_jamesy6.

Who is MAFS Adrian's twin brother James? Picture: Nine

Does Adrian from MAFS Australia have an Instagram?

Adrian does have an Instagram but priot to the show, he didn't really post much so if you're looking for more insights into his life, you probs won't find it.

Most of Adrian's posts show him enjoying holidays, as well as cute snaps of his dog Casper. You can follow him at @adrian.araouzou.

Does Adrian from MAFS Australia have a TikTok?

Yep, Adrian is also on TikTok and you can follow him at @adrian.araouzou. However, he hasn't posted since the start of January, prior to the release of the show.

On his profile, there's small glimpses of his day-to-day life, including videos of his sweet dog, cooking videos and colouring videos. (Yes, he apparently loved colouring.)

Unlike Eliot, Adrian has yet to upload any TikTok videos responding to the negative comments and backlash he's got for some of his actions and comments on the show.

Who did Adrian marry on MAFS Australia?

Adrian married Awhina in episode 3 and they hit it off as soon as they met at the altar.

