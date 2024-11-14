Every MAFS UK couple that is still together

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @mafs_owenandmichelle

By Tiasha Debray

Here’s every Married At First Sight UK couple who are still together after the social experiment, across all seasons of the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK has been airing since 2015 with Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas at the helm as the relationship experts.

And whilst every season, we see a number of couples not make it work despite being expertly matched, it may surprise fans just how many couples from the reality show have managed to stay together.

In the most recent series (nine) couples like Nathan and Lacey, and Ross and Sacha made it all the way to final vows but tragically didn't last once they left the experiment.

So from series one to series nine, which MAFS UK couples are still together?

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas return as relationship experts. Picture: Channel 4

Which MAFS UK couples are still together?

Holly Ditchfield and Alex Henry - Series nine, 2024

Holly and Alex were the seventh couple to get married on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

In a surprising turn of events, after the duo both wrote ‘leave’ at the penultimate commitment ceremony amidst a fiery argument, Holly and Alex reignited their flame outside the experiment.

They were papped holding hands and kissing on a night out in Manchester and since then, Alex has confirmed that they are giving it another go.

Paul Liba and Tasha Jay - Series eight, 2023

Paul and Tasha appeared on MAFS UK 2023. Picture: Channel 4

Paul and Tasha may have had a rocky time during MAFS UK 2023, however, they managed to make it all the way to final vows and haven’t looked back since.

The pair often post about one another and even spoke to Grazia earlier in 2024 revealing their plans to move in together.

"Paul's gonna move up north, he's gonna be a northerner," Tasha revealed to the magazine before Paul added: "I'm used to moving about in life so I'm looking forward to it.

"But up north, that's the first time for me. I don't know how I feel about it - the accents!"

Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor - Series eight, 2023

Shona and Matt are a bit of a wild card on this list because as a MAFS couple, they weren’t actually paired together by the experts.

Both of them joined series eight at different times, with Shona originally paired with Brad Skelly and Matt with Adrienne Naylor, the latter couple actually making it to final vows.

Sadly, Brad displayed some alarming behaviour during the social experiment that had experts stepping in to remove him.

However, Matt and Adrienna soon split after filming wrapped and he and Shona began to see one another and continue to this day, with Shona even posting about Matt moving in on the 24th of October.

Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson - Series seven, 2022

Zoe and Jenna made history as MAFS UK's first lesbian couple. Picture: Channel 4

Zoe and Jenna will never be forgotten as they made history as the first lesbian couple to take part in MAFS UK and the first time’s the charm because the experts nailed it.

The pair not only are still madly in love two years after meeting on the show, but they even announced their IRL engagement in June 2024.

"We’ve been keeping a little secret… A week ago the absolute love of my life asked me to marry her,” Jenna posted on her Instagram.

“From me being a little slow on the uptake, thinking Zoe had just gone a little overboard for date night to Bobo setting himself on fire. It was perfect and chaotic and just very “us.”

Zoe and Jenna announced their engagement in 2024. Picture: Channel 4

"Not to be cliché but I genuinely didn’t think that this type of love actually existed, to have someone who loves you, cares and respects you as much as you do them, is the most incredible feeling.. and now I get to marry my best friend instead of a stranger!”

"I guess we have a particular TV show to thank for setting us up on the wildest 1st date ever.. so thank you @e4mafsuk @e4grams.”

"I adore you @zoeclifton… We are going to make the cutest little old married lesbian couple ever!!! and what a way to celebrate pride month," she finished off.

Tayah McCreith and Adam Aveling - Series six, 2021

MAFS' Adam proposed to Tayah for real during the show. Picture: Channel 4

Tayah and Adam might have made history in their own regard after their season on MAFS UK. The couple made it all the way to the final vows where Adam got on one knee and actually proposed for real to his on-screen wife.

The couple had a baby just one year later named Beau and then in 2023, the reality TV couple officially got married.

Tayah posted the special day on her Instagram, captioning the carousel with: “Finishing the year off strong, 28/12/23” and underneath it, hundreds of fans left their congratulations.

One wrote: “Awww you guys congratulations. I watched your journey on MAFS,” whilst another added: “Very genuine people, very genuine love and I am so happy for you both xx.”

Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins - Series five, 2020

Michelle and Owen are MAFS UK's longest lasting couple. Picture: Channel 4

Owen spotted an ad for MAFS on a night out at the pub and applied whilst he was intoxication, and according to an interview with the tabloids, it was the best thing he ever did: “A few beers later when I was back at home I sent in the application, and the rest is history.”

The experts paired Owen with Michelle and almost five years later, the couple married and had their first child together in December 2023, a daughter named Jessica.

Read more about MAFS UK here: