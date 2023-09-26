MAFS UK 2023: Are Shona And Brad Still Together?

26 September 2023, 17:26 | Updated: 26 September 2023, 17:34

Brad and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023
Brad and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023. Picture: E4

By Fong Chau

Will the marriage between Shona Manderson and model Brad Skelly last once Married At First Sight is over or is there heartbreak in store? Here’s everything we know about the newlyweds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There’s no doubt that sparks flew when 31-year-old performing arts teacher Shona Manderson first laid eyes on 27-year-old model Brad Skelly during Monday night’s episode of Married At First Sight UK.

Following in the footsteps of couples like Jay and Luke and Tasha and Paul, the chemistry between the two was instantly apparent as they said their vows. They even shared a kiss at the altar.

Experts matched the pair because of their shared values and attitudes to spirituality. As well as being a model, Brad is a meditation leader and if Shona’s Instagram account is anything to go by, she loves yoga.

Shona's also a drama teacher for kids, stating that she loved hanging out and teaching the youngsters – making her a perfect match for dad-of-one Brad.

Brad and Shona's first kiss on Married At First Sight UK 2023
Brad and Shona's first kiss on Married At First Sight UK 2023. Picture: E4

MAFS fans also picked up on the couple’s positive vibes, and have praised the experts for matching them up.

Brad is no stranger to reality TV dating shows. He went out with Charlotte Crosby on Celebs Go Dating in 2016 and also appeared on ITV’s Dress To Impress. Could it be a case of third time lucky for Brad? If Monday's episode is anything to go by it could be!

Brand and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023
Brand and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023. Picture: E4

Shona was quick to make her happiness known, telling her bridesmaids at the wedding breakfast: “Guys, I think I’m in love.”

Brad's sister Amy also seemed happy with who the experts chose as her new sister in law. She was heard saying she thought Brad and Shona’s marriage was '100 per cent this is the real deal. I think this will work, I have every faith in it.'

Family is obviously important to Brad, who has an eight-year-old son from a previous relationship. Brad’s son gave his dad his wishlist for his new step mum and fortunately Shona ticks a lot of boxes! Included on the list were “likes puppies,” which dog-mum Shona can definitely claim.

Shona and Brad and Shona's French Bulldog
Shona and Brad and Shona's French Bulldog. Picture: E4

Are Shona and Brad still together?

As is customary with Married At First Sight couples, the pair have remained tight-lipped over whether or not their marriage has gone the distance, but there are a few clues which may point to whether or not their marriage lasted when the camera stopped rolling.

Shona spent this summer in Sri Lanka and Brad is suspiciously absent from any of those pictures.

Aside from one of them as newlyweds, there are no photos of Shona and Brad together on Instagram and perhaps more tellingly, they don't follow each other either.

Is this a sign that their chemistry fizzled out? We’ll have to wait until the end of the series to find out.

