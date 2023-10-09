Married At First Sight UK: Brad And Shona Have Split And He’s Already Moved On

MAFS UK: Brad and Shona have reportedly split. Picture: E4

By Capital FM

Brad Skelly and Shona Manderson’s marriage didn’t last after all, after the couple fell head over heels for each other at the alter on MAFS UK.

As viewers tune into Married at First Sight UK four times a week to see how the couples relationships panned out, it’s already been revealed one couple’s marriage quickly came to an end.

Brad and Shona have split according to MailOnline, and he’s already apparently embarked on a new relationship with someone new.

The publication reports Brad was dropped from the series as producers had concerns over his ‘controlling’ and ‘coercive’ behaviour.

On a recent episode he was called out by relationship expert Mel Schilling for the language he was using toward Shona, after saying he didn't want to “let her” get upset.

Brad wants to 'teach' Shona on MAFS UK

Brad and Shona from MAFS UK have split. Picture: E4

Brad, 27, was seen kissing model Hollie Baldwin on Friday night at Alton Towers, the media outlet claims. And on Sunday Hollie apparently confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo of them together, however, it's no longer visible on her profile.

MailOnline also claim Brad was ‘axed’ from MAFS UK. Their source said: “It wasn't long after Brad was axed from Married At First Sight UK that he and Shona went their separate ways, it was clear from the process that their relationship was never going to work.

“Brad and Hollie know each other from their hometown and connected instantly, they were kissing in front of the other MAFS UK cast on Friday night, they weren't holding anything back.

“Hollie didn't pose for any of the official photographs at the launch event as Brad was keen not to give away that his marriage with Shona is over. But they are an item and looked really loved up.”

Shona and Brad on MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Capital has contacted Channel 4 to provide a comment.

After falling for each other at the altar and on their honeymoon, Brad and Shona’s marriage was tested when they moved in together and they realised they weren’t quite on the same page.

MAFS UK: Brad has reportedly moved on with model Hollie. Picture: Hollie Baldwin/Instagram

Dad-of-one Brad accused Shona of not having as much maturity as him, comments which upset the drama teacher. She also got upset over being ranked last when co-star Luke was asked to list the couples he thought were most genuine.

Viewers must wait until the end of the series to see how all the relationships end up; the show will end on the final commitment ceremonies in which couples must decide whether to commit to the marriage or split for good.

