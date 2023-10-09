Married At First Sight UK: Brad And Shona Have Split And He’s Already Moved On

9 October 2023, 13:09

MAFS UK: Brad and Shona have reportedly split
MAFS UK: Brad and Shona have reportedly split. Picture: E4
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Brad Skelly and Shona Manderson’s marriage didn’t last after all, after the couple fell head over heels for each other at the alter on MAFS UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As viewers tune into Married at First Sight UK four times a week to see how the couples relationships panned out, it’s already been revealed one couple’s marriage quickly came to an end.

Brad and Shona have split according to MailOnline, and he’s already apparently embarked on a new relationship with someone new.

The publication reports Brad was dropped from the series as producers had concerns over his ‘controlling’ and ‘coercive’ behaviour.

On a recent episode he was called out by relationship expert Mel Schilling for the language he was using toward Shona, after saying he didn't want to “let her” get upset.

Brad wants to 'teach' Shona on MAFS UK

Brad and Shona from MAFS UK
Brad and Shona from MAFS UK have split. Picture: E4

Brad, 27, was seen kissing model Hollie Baldwin on Friday night at Alton Towers, the media outlet claims. And on Sunday Hollie apparently confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo of them together, however, it's no longer visible on her profile.

MailOnline also claim Brad was ‘axed’ from MAFS UK. Their source said: “It wasn't long after Brad was axed from Married At First Sight UK that he and Shona went their separate ways, it was clear from the process that their relationship was never going to work.

“Brad and Hollie know each other from their hometown and connected instantly, they were kissing in front of the other MAFS UK cast on Friday night, they weren't holding anything back.

“Hollie didn't pose for any of the official photographs at the launch event as Brad was keen not to give away that his marriage with Shona is over. But they are an item and looked really loved up.”

Shona and Brad on MAFS UK 2023
Shona and Brad on MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Capital has contacted Channel 4 to provide a comment.

After falling for each other at the altar and on their honeymoon, Brad and Shona’s marriage was tested when they moved in together and they realised they weren’t quite on the same page.

MAFS UK: Brad has reportedly moved on with model Hollie
MAFS UK: Brad has reportedly moved on with model Hollie. Picture: Hollie Baldwin/Instagram

Dad-of-one Brad accused Shona of not having as much maturity as him, comments which upset the drama teacher. She also got upset over being ranked last when co-star Luke was asked to list the couples he thought were most genuine.

Viewers must wait until the end of the series to see how all the relationships end up; the show will end on the final commitment ceremonies in which couples must decide whether to commit to the marriage or split for good.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

Some Big Brother housemates have been on TV before

Where You’ve Seen The Big Brother 2023 Housemates Before

Brand and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023

MAFS UK 2023: Are Shona And Brad Still Together?

MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ were a 'intruder' couple

MAFS UK: Are Bianca And JJ Still Together?

Big Brother is back for 2023

Who Will Host Big Brother 2023 & When It’s Coming Back: The Biggest Questions Answered

After finished with After Everything

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Says Emotional Goodbye To 'After' Films For Good

Grace and Mikey from Big Brother are still married with four kids

Big Brother Couple Grace And Mikey Are Still Together 17 Years On

Paul and Tasha on MAFS UK in their apartment

Where Are The MAFS UK Apartments?

Nathanial Valentino has gone from Geordie Shore to Married At First Sight UK

MAFS UK Nathanial Valentino: Geordie Shore Career, Age And Instagram

MAFS UK: Many of the 2023 contestants have been on TV before

Married At First Sight UK: Who Has Been On TV Before?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits