MAFS UK: Are Bianca And JJ Still Together?

6 October 2023, 17:15

MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ were a 'intruder' couple
MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ were a 'intruder' couple. Picture: E4
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bianca and JJ said ‘I do’ having never met before on Married at First Sight UK. Are they still together?

Married at First Sight UK saw even more couples tie the knot a few weeks into the 2023 series, after fans were already getting to know the likes of Jay and Luke, Nathanial and Ella, Porscha and Terence and Tasha and Paul.

Bianca Petronzi and JJ Slater were one of ‘the intruder’ couples, as well as Erica and Jordan, whose weddings came after the rest of their castmates.

Over the coming weeks fans will get to see how they get on on their honeymoon, at the commitment ceremonies and at the dinner parties.

Bianca, a hair extension specialist, and JJ, a fashion brand owner, didn’t have the most exciting of starts when they first met, with JJ claiming to his mates he wouldn’t approach his stunning bride if he saw her in a nightclub.

But are Bianca and JJ still together? Here’s what we know about their relationship.

MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ
MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ. Picture: E4

Are Bianca and JJ still together?

Bianca and JJ are yet to drop any hints about their current relationship status and whether they’re still together or not. The contestants have to stay tight-lipped on their marriages until the series has ended.

The final episode of the series will see the contestants make their final declarations to one another, in which they’ll commit to the marriage or choose to breakup for good.

When their wedding episode aired on MAFS, Bianca took to Instagram Stories to say it ‘wasn’t the easiest watch’ and called the experience ‘extremely overwhelming’.

“It wasn’t the easiest watch for me but we’re just 2 strangers who had just met so it was extremely overwhelming,” she said.

MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ didn't hit it off straight away
MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ didn't hit it off straight away. Picture: E4

Before heading on the show JJ described himself as a ‘mummy’s boy’ who wants to make his mum proud on his wedding day. After spending time in LA he’s keen to find love closer to home.

Bianca meanwhile said she felt she’d ‘risen from the ashes’ after struggling with self-doubt in the past. She signed up to the show after having prioritised her career for most of her adult life and decided it was time to put love first.

