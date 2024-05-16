Victoria Justice Breaks Silence On Dan Schneider Following Quiet On Set Allegations

Victoria Justice Breaks Silence On Dan Schneider Following Quiet On Set Allegations. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Sam Prance

Victoria Justice has called out Dan Schneider for his behaviour while he was working on Victorious.

Victoria Justice has spoken out about her time working with Dan Schneider on Victorious and said he owes her an apology.

Earlier this year, various former Nickelodeon employees came forward in Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV and opened up about their negative experiences working on Dan Schneider shows. Dan, who created hit shows like Drake & Josh, iCarly and Victorious, was accused of sexualising kids on TV, erratic behaviour and asking his employees for massages on set.

Dan has since released a statement apologising for some of his behaviour but he has denied writing "inappropriate" scenes for child actors. He has also announced that he will be taking legal action against the producers behind Quiet On Set.

Now, Victorious star Victoria Justice has broken her silence on what her experience was like working with the TV producer.

Nathan Kress, Victoria Justice, Drake Bell, Maree Cheatham, Dan Schneider, Leon Thomas III, Chris Massey and Josh Peck at the Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Speaking to Marie Claire about Quiet On Set, Victoria said: "Something that was very evident in the documentary is that Dan had a very large ego, and sometimes that ego clouded his better judgment and affected the way he treated people, and there were times I felt like I was being treated unfairly." Victoria said it got worse towards the end of Victorious.

Victoria stressed that there was "never anything sexual" in Dan's behaviour with her but she agreed that certain moments in his shows "were in poor taste." Referencing Dan's sit-down interview with iCarly's BooG!e in which he admitted that he owed apologies to people, Victoria said: "I would say I'm definitely one of the people on that list."

Watch the Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV trailer

As for if she's still in contact with Dan, Victoria continued: "I'm not condoning any of his behaviour. At the end of the day, my relationship with Dan is a very complex one: I met him when I was 12 years old, and he's the person that gave me this big break. He completely changed my life. Most likely I wouldn't be here where I am today if it weren't for him."

Victoria ended by saying: "After watching his apology, I think he recognises that he did a lot of things wrong, and I think if he could step back into a time machine, he would do a lot of things differently."

