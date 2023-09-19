MAFS UK 2023: Are Ella And Nathaniel Still Together?

By Kathryn Knight

Ella and Nathaniel said ‘I do’ having never met before on Married at First Sight UK, but what are they up to now, are they still together?

Ella made MAFS UK history as the show’s first transgender contestant when she said yes to marrying a stranger, husband Nathaniel, who some reality TV fans will know from Geordie Shore.

After walking down the aisle Ella filled Nathaniel in on her past, candidly discussing her transition journey before they began their next chapter together.

She explained on the show that she’d always known as a child that she was born in the wrong body and fans will learn more about her experience as the experiment goes on.

Ella and Nathaniel seemed to get along quickly after meeting and now fans want to know if the couple are still together.

Ella is MAFS UK's first transgender bride. Picture: E4

Are Ella and Nathaniel from MAFS UK still together?

Like all of the contestants on MAFS, Ella and Nathaniel must stay tight-lipped on their current relationship status after filming the show from February to July this year.

Ella spoke about her experience on the show on Lorraine before the series launched, admitting she ‘never believed’ she’d find a husband.

“I never imagined that day would actually become. As a trans person you never believe. It's so hard to find a boyfriend never mind a husband,” she explained.

Nathaniel married transgender bride Ella on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

In the meantime, fans are looking for hints on Ella and Nathaniel’s respective Instagram profiles as to whether they’re still married but they’ve done a pretty good job at keeping us guessing.

While there are little clues about the couple’s relationship, Ella has been open about making history as the show’s first trans contestant.

She said in one recent post: “I hope to see some people’s perception change from me just being my true self. Being trans is just a small part of who I am and I can’t wait for you to meet Ella and see there is more to me.”

Married at First Sight continues weekdays at 9pm on E4.

