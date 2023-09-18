What Days is Married At First Sight UK On TV And What Time?

18 September 2023, 19:06

MAFS UK is set to take over our screens this autumn on E4
MAFS UK is set to take over our screens this autumn on E4. Picture: E4

MAFS UK is set to take over your TV this autumn but when is it on? And how can you watch it? Here are all the details you need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is back for 2023 and the line up of contestants look set to make it one of the most explosive seasons yet.

Set to hit our TV screens on Monday 19th August with a collection of new brides and grooms, the love experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas are hoping to secure some forever relationships.

So it's time to wave goodbye to your evenings as we begin our autumn journey with the new love hopefuls including a DJ, a model, a teacher and the series' first ever transgender bride hoping to find her 'One'.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Married At First Sight UK including the channel, days it's on and times.

MAFS UK is bringing together a new bunch of brides and grooms to wed this 2023
MAFS UK is bringing together a new bunch of brides and grooms to wed this 2023. Picture: E4

What channel is MAFS UK on?

You can catch all the drama as the couples marriages unfold over on E4.

If you miss an episode, all are uploaded onto My4 for catch up.

What day is Married At First Sight UK on?

Fans and viewers will be pleased to know they four daily doses of the MAFS UK drama each week.

The show will air a new episode every night on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. That gives your three days off to digest the drama.

MAFS UK participants reveal what they want

What time is Married At First Sight UK on?

Typically, unless there are any last minute changes to the scheduled programming, MAFS will air at 9pm on those four days.

Each episode usually has a running time of an hour.

More News

See more More News

The Love Island 2020 couples still together

The Love Island UK 2020 Couples Who Are Still Together

Love Island

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul?

Who Is Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul? Inside Their Romance

Jade Thirlwall shut down pregnancy speculation

Jade Thirlwall Shuts Down Fans’ Questions About Pregnancy

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade.

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

Doja Cat's fourth album 'Hellmouth' and all the details

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists