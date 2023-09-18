What Days is Married At First Sight UK On TV And What Time?

MAFS UK is set to take over our screens this autumn on E4. Picture: E4

MAFS UK is set to take over your TV this autumn but when is it on? And how can you watch it? Here are all the details you need.

Married At First Sight UK is back for 2023 and the line up of contestants look set to make it one of the most explosive seasons yet.

Set to hit our TV screens on Monday 19th August with a collection of new brides and grooms, the love experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas are hoping to secure some forever relationships.

So it's time to wave goodbye to your evenings as we begin our autumn journey with the new love hopefuls including a DJ, a model, a teacher and the series' first ever transgender bride hoping to find her 'One'.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Married At First Sight UK including the channel, days it's on and times.

MAFS UK is bringing together a new bunch of brides and grooms to wed this 2023. Picture: E4

What channel is MAFS UK on?

You can catch all the drama as the couples marriages unfold over on E4.

If you miss an episode, all are uploaded onto My4 for catch up.

What day is Married At First Sight UK on?

Fans and viewers will be pleased to know they four daily doses of the MAFS UK drama each week.

The show will air a new episode every night on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. That gives your three days off to digest the drama.

MAFS UK participants reveal what they want

What time is Married At First Sight UK on?

Typically, unless there are any last minute changes to the scheduled programming, MAFS will air at 9pm on those four days.

Each episode usually has a running time of an hour.