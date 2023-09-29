MAFS UK Is Brad Skelly’s Third Reality TV Show

29 September 2023, 09:53

Shona and Brad on MAFS UK 2023
Shona and Brad on MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Brad Skelly from Married at First Sight UK is a reality TV veteran by this point – he's even worked with/dated Charlotte Crosby.

Brad Skelly appears to have found love with Shona Manderson on Married at First Sight UK, but it’s not the 27-year-old’s first attempt at finding romance on TV.

The dad-of-one featured on Celebs Go Dating in 2016 and even went out with Charlotte Crosby on the show, but he failed to find a suitor.

He's not the only MAFS UK contestant with a reality TV past either; viewers quickly recognised Peggy from Take Me Out, where she landed a date and even jetted to 'the Isle of Fernando's'.

More recently, he took part in Dress to Impress on ITV, the show in which contestants compete against each other on a shopping spree in order to win the affections of a fashion-conscious person and potential partner.

Brad took part in 2022 with his brothers, going through the outfits three cast members had picked out for him in a bid to impress him.

MAFS UK participants reveal what they want

While on Celebs Go Dating, Brad went on a few dates with Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby – who will also know Brad’s current co-star Nathanial Valentino from the wild reality series – and they quickly grew close.

In one episode, which you can watch a clip from below, the couple enjoyed a two-hour dinner date as they took part in ‘hot sauce roulette’, a challenge which had them laughing all evening.

Charlotte Crosby SPITS UP Milk on Her DATE?! | Celebs Go Dating

They spent a lot of time together on the show and even had a night out together, but their relationship wasn’t to last.

Seven years later, Brad may have found love at last with MAFS UK bride Shona. The couple bonded instantly after being paired due to their spiritual natures and love for children; Brad has a son of his own and Shona is a drama teacher for kids.

They hit it off at the altar and couldn’t keep their hands off each other for their entire honeymoon. And at the first dinner party they were all over each other, with Brad even telling Shona not to be so PDA at the table in front of all their co-stars.

Brad and Shona on MAFS UK
Brad and Shona on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Viewers will have to wait and see however if they made it past the experiment and are still together in real life.

Each of the couples must live together for a few weeks and meet each other’s family and friends before deciding whether to stay married or call it quits for good.

