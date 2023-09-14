Married At First Sight UK Cast: Meet The Full Line Up of 2023

Married At First Sight UK is welcoming a new line-up of wedding hopefuls for 2023. Picture: Channel 4

MAFS UK is returning for another season with an epic line up of contestants. Meet all the bride and grooms for this series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is back for 2023 and this year we have been promised more drama and explosive scenes than ever before.

With a fresh new line up of contestants including a DJ, a model, a teacher and the series' first ever transgender love hopeful, TV producers have stated it's a season that will grip us all.

And what's MAFs without the love experts? Professionals Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas are back pairing up 2023's brides and grooms with the hope of long-lasting romance.

Here's a look at the Married At First Sight UK's brides and grooms including where they're from, their ages and jobs:

MAFS Arthur moved to England at 16 where he had to learn a whole new language. Picture: Channel 4

The grooms

Arthur

Age: 30

From: London (originally Poland)

Job: Tennis Coach

Arthur is going on MAFS UK as he is ready to find "the love of his life".

Aged 16, Arthur moved to the UK and became responsible for his younger brother while his mother and step father worked. He's now a successful tennis coach and travels all over the world to train successful players.

MAFS Brad recently found his spirituality which he hopes to share with his new wife. Picture: Channel 4

Brad

Age: 27

From: Grimsby

Job: Model

A spiritual person, most people will notice Brad's love of tattoos immediately as he even has them on his face!

Brad has said he is a comfortable and secure guy but his problem in relationships is that he falls too quickly - he's hoping MAFS will be his third time lucky.

George is going on Married At First Sight to find his forever person. Picture: Channel 4

George

Age: 30

From: Surrey

Job: Sports Rehabilitator

With goals and aspirations to live a life full of luxury, George has promised the experts he'll give 120% to the experiment.

After spending most of his childhood in private and boarding schools, he is looking for a partner who isn't put off by his outspoken ways. He describes himself as "weird and wonderful".

Luke is always the group clown but officially wants to be taken seriously . Picture: Channel 4

Luke

Age: 30

From: Clacton

Job: Sales Executive

It's officially time for love for Luke who described his recent dating experiences as a bit of a disaster.

Hoping the experts can help him find The One, he's looking for a wife who is willing to make things work the way he is.

Nathaniel is no stranger to reality TV after appearing on Geordie Shore. Picture: Channel 4

Nathanial

Age: 36

From: Manchester

Job: Evenets Marketing Manager

No stranger to reality TV, most of you will recognise Nathaniel from Geordie Shore.

Looking for the love of his life, he admits his job means he's never in one place for long so is looking for a partner who he can trust. He said: "I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they’ve done a good job that’s all I can say."

MAFS Paul is looking for a partner as active as he is. Picture: Channel 4

Paul

Age: 26

From: Chesham

Job: Account Manager

The youngest of the grooms this year is Paul, but that doesn't mean he's any less serious about finding a wife.

A true lover of exercise, Paul wants to meet someone with similar interests, a best friend and life partner.

Terence is a father of three and looking for his perfect other half. Picture: Channel 4

Terence

Age: 40

From: Reading

Job: Youth Worker/DJ

Terrence is this year's oldest groom on MAFS UK and has said that reaching 40 was a turning point for him and that he's ready to find love.

A father of three, he's described as the life and soul of the party with a heart of gold and a vibrant personality.

Thomas spent his teen years living in Indonesia with his family. Picture: Channel 4

Thomas

Age: 27

From: Wiltshire

Job: Investment Communications

A self-confessed animal lover, Thomas is looking for a partner who he can enjoy his passions with such as travel and his feline friends.

A true gentleman, he's said his love language is gift giving!

Ella's close family bonds is something she values most in her life. Picture: Channel 4

The brides

Ella

Age: 29

From: Weston-Super-Mare

Job: Clinic Consultant

A blonde bombshell with a big heart and a sense of humour to match, Laura is really excited to find someone she can settle down with.

Making show history, Laura is also the first transgender hopeful to appear on the series.

MAFS Jay is a happy and bubbly character looking for a man who can make her laugh. Picture: Channel 4

Jay

Age: 31

From: Lancashire

Job: Sales Manager

Positive and happy-go-lucky, Jay is looking for a cheeky Chappy to match her personality and someone who can make her laugh.

MAFS Laura knows exactly what she wants from a good marriage after previously being wed. Picture: Channel 4

Laura

Age: 34

From: Hampshire

Job: Finance Manager

Having been married before, and after describing herself as a "boss b****", Laura knows exactly what she wants from life and her future husband.

Hoping this will be second time lucky, she wants someone she can enjoy the finer things in life with.

Peggy's friends and family have confessed she can be a little picky when it comes to dating. Picture: Channel 4

Peggy

Age: 32

From: Kent

Job: Technology Risk Partner

Fed up with her luck in love, Peggy has found herself with the nickname "Picky Peggy" as she refuses to make exceptions when it comes to finding The One.

Standing at five foot ten inches tall, Peggy also describes herself as a secret geek.

Porscha has strong christian views she hopes her man will respect and value. Picture: Channel 4

Porscha

Age: 36

From: London

Job: Executive Assistant

With old school and traditional ways and values, Porscha has turned to the MAFS experts to help her find an alpha male.

A single mum, she is a force to be reckoned with.

Rosaline's heartbreak has left her more determined than ever to find her match. Picture: Channel 4

Rosaline

Age: 28

From: Crewe

Job: Florist

Rosaline found herself single six months ago after her boyfriend unexpectedly ended things. She is now on a quest to find her fairytale ending.

MAFS Shona is strong and independent but wants a man to stand by her side. Picture: Channel 4

Shona

Age: 31

From: Nottingham

Job: Performing Arts Teacher

Shona has got everything going for her, a great job, her own home and a wonderful family. Now she's looking for her final puzzle piece - her husband.

A free spirit who enjoys yoga, she's eager for the expert's help.

Tasha spends her days looking after children but wants some of her own one day. Picture: Channel 4

Tasha

Age: 25

From: Leeds

Job: Childcare Assistant

Tasha, the life and soul of all parties, is looking for her Mr Right who she can settle down and have children with. She wants him to respect her on a deeper level and not just how she looks.