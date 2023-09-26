MAFS UK 2023: 8 New Contestants Join The Experiment

26 September 2023, 00:05

MAFS UK stars Jay and Ella get a rude interruption after steamy night

By Kathryn Knight

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

E4 have announced eight new contestants will say ‘I do’ on Married at First Sight UK this week, revealing some surprise additions to the 2023 line-up.

The four new couples are set to shake things up even further after the series got off to a dramatic start with the likes of Ella and Nathanial, Laura and Arthur, and Peggy and Georges.

The new contestants include fashion brand owner JJ from Essex, personal trainer Jordan from Sheffield, dance teacher Erica from Edinburgh and hair extension specialist Bianca from Buxton.

Like the couples we’ve already seen walk down the aisle, the new brides and grooms will marry a stranger, making a commitment to one another in a glamorous ceremony before they’re put to the test by heading on their honeymoon.

Then, they’ll join the rest of the couples at the regular dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

Get to know the new MAFS UK 2023 contestants below.

JJ has joined MAFS UK 2023
JJ has joined MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

JJ

Age: 30

From: Essex

Job: Fashion Brand Owner

Self-declared ‘mummy’s boy’ JJ wants to make his mum proud on his wedding day and prides himself on being a ‘massive softie’.

After spending time in LA he’s keen to find love closer to home.

Jordan has joined MAFS UK 2023
Jordan has joined MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Jordan

Age: 26

From: Sheffield

Job: Personal Trainer

Jordan is a ‘complete socialite’ who describes himself as a big kid at heart. After going through some tough times he’s got ‘more confidence than ever’ and is ready to find someone who ticks all his boxes.

He has amazing friends and a great career but he’s after a life partner he can share it all with.

Mark has joined MAFS UK 2023
Mark has joined MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Mark

Age: 36

From: London

Job: Customer Service Manager

Mark is a fashionista who likes to stand out from the crowd; his motto is ‘too much is never enough’ and looking good is his priority.

After 10 years of being single, Mark is taking on the ultimate test to find the right partner.

Matt has joined MAFS UK 2023
Matt has joined MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Matt

Age: 29

From: Harrogate

Job: Window Cleaner & Athlete

Matt is described as ‘laid back and a secret softie’. He’s caring and wears his heart on his sleeve.

He hasn’t been lucky in love for the past year and is hoping the experts find him the right person.

Sean has joined MAFS UK 2023
Sean has joined MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Sean

Age: 31

From: Durham

Job: Store Manager

Sean is ‘fashion savvy’ and describes himself as a social butterfly who’s also very career driven. His friends have dubbed him ‘brutal Barry’ for how outspoken he is.

After coming out later in life Sean feels he’s behind and has lost out on years he could have spent navigating the gay dating scene.

Having never had a relationship, he’s putting his fate into the experts’ hands.

Adrienne has joined MAFS UK 2023
Adrienne has joined MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Adrienne

Age: 26

From: Cumbria

Job: Project Support Officer

Adrienne is looking for someone who’s self-driven and who she can share a future with.

After recently losing a life-changing eight stone, Adrienne has a newfound confidence and is ready to meet her perfect partner.

Bianca has joined MAFS UK 2023
Bianca has joined MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Bianca

Age: 29

From: Buxton

Job: Hair Extension Specialist

Bianca has struggled with self-doubt in the past but feels she’s ‘risen from the ashes’ and is ‘stronger than ever’.

She wants to marry a stranger after having prioritised her career for most of her adult life and deciding it’s time to put love first.

Erica has joined MAFS UK 2023
Erica has joined MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

Erica

Age: 25

From: Edinburgh

Job: Dance Teacher/Social Media Manager

Erica is trusting the experiment after having been unlucky in love for too long. She said she’s ready to find the ‘one’ after having been heartbroken.

Having pursued a career in dancing, Erica decided to start teaching instead and finds it far more rewarding. She also has a love for social media and has set up her own business to utilise her skills.

She’s adamant her soulmate isn’t in Edinburgh and is handing the power over to the experts.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

All the info on when Kourtney Kardashian's due date is and more

Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have ignited dating rumours

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Complete Dating Timeline

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet's Dating Timeline

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have split

Why Is Sophie Turner 'Suing' Joe Jonas?

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have named their second son Riot Rose

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Second Baby Name Meaning Is A Tribute To His Dad

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists