By Kathryn Knight

Peggy and Georges got married having never met on MAFS UK, but are they still together?

Peggy, 32, who some viewers might recognise from Take Me Out, said ‘I do’ to Georges, 30, on Married at First Sight UK 2023, despite her dad’s shocked reaction.

After spending time looking after her dad having lived with her parents for so long, Peggy said she was ready to find love for herself.

Meanwhile, Georges said he’s lived a bachelor lifestyle for quite some time, which dating expert Mel Schilling told him meant he was ‘hiding behind a mask.’

Peggy and Georges got married after never having met on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

He described himself as ‘weird and wonderful’ and hoped to find someone who understands who he really is.

“When I’m with someone I’m interested in,” he told Mel, “they get the real kind of switched on, interesting Georges. I’m there when they need me. I’m just concerned I won’t find someone who understands me and the way I am.”

Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel ultimately decided that the couple would compliment each other’s personalities nicely.

Are Peggy and George from MAFS UK still together?

Peggy and Georges are yet to reveal whether they’re still together, as first of all viewers must see how their love story plays out on the show.

In the meantime, fans are keeping a close eye on their respective Instagram profiles for clues on whether they’re still married.

After their episode aired, Georges shared a picture from their wedding day alongside a lengthy caption, in which he said “our journey might be short or long” but that he wouldn’t change it no matter what.

MAFS UK: Peggy and George have kept fans guessing over whether they're still together. Picture: E4

Here’s what he said: “Where do I even start, SHE SAID YES!! WOW WE LOOK GOOD TOGETHER. I’m not sure why she said yes but here we go beautiful people, I got hitched to the beautiful leggy @peggyroseofficial Rather sad they didn’t show our original connect and the sparks flying but I look forward to seeing how our story develops [sic].

“Our journey might be short or long but certainly it was something I’d never change for the world! Even after that monster of a wedding.”

Meanwhile, Peggy wrote alongside a picture of her walking down the aisle: “The suspense ends tonight! Join me as I take the boldest step of my life and marry a complete stranger!"

The couple flew off on their honeymoon after their wedding and only time will tell if they made it to the commitment ceremonies.

