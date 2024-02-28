'The Truth Will Come Out' – MAFS’ Peggy Calls Ex Husband Georges A 'Liar'

28 February 2024, 12:34

Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau were coupled up in Married At First Sight UK 2023.
Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau were coupled up in Married At First Sight UK 2023. Picture: Channel 4/ Instagram: @peggyroseofficial

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Peggy and Georges broke up earlier this month, but what happened between them that had Peggy calling him a ‘liar’?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS UK’s Peggy Rose recently took to Instagram ahead of the show’s second reunion special which aired on the 26th of February, to tell her followers that she had no intention of tuning in and even branded ex-husband Georges Berthonneau a 'liar'.

"I just wanted to say I hope you all enjoy the MAFS reunion tonight, sadly I won't be watching it because I can't bear to see me be a fool and me be with a liar and I am gutted because I feel like I have let you all down and it will just be really hard to watch it.”

The reality star uploaded these stories on her Instagram account as the reunion episode aired on television.

From what Peggy said in the videos, there appears to be a lot more that happened behind the scenes of her relationship with on-screen husband Georges, than the public were led to believe.

Peggy Rose told followers she had no intention of tuning into the reunion special.
Peggy Rose told followers she had no intention of tuning into the reunion special. Picture: Channel 4

Peggy went on to say, “I hope you all enjoy it. I absolutely loved it when I was there in the moment, in love. I thought it was love, but… the truth will come out, that’s all I can say. And I believe in Karma."

"So, yeah. I’m trying to be the bigger person. It’s hard. I’m sorry I’ve been quiet with you guys as well. It’s not my thing, but I have to.”

Peggy alluded to the fact that she felt she had been mistreated by Georges in their relationship and even went so far as to hint that eye opening revelations would come out about him soon enough.

The pair announced their recent break up on Valentine’s Day and it came as a shock to their fans because just a few weeks prior, the couple were on a romantic holiday in Paris.

So how does a couple go from happy in the city of love to breaking up and calling one another liars on social media?

Fans were left confused as they watched the pair be a happy couple on the reunion.
Fans were left confused as they watched the pair be a happy couple on the reunion. Picture: Instagram/peggyroseofficial

Peggy’s online tirade confused her fans as they were simultaneously watching her and Georges be happy as a couple on the reunion. However the MAFS UK Reunion was filmed all the way back in November, around the time the show finished airing on television.

Peggy’s Instagram stories alluded that she was sitting on some kind information about Georges that she was not ready to share.

Even when they announced the break up, the two of them didn’t seem to be on the same page with Peggy breaking the sad news by uploading an Instagram story on the 14th of February, with a long typed note.

This was something she did without informing Georges, if his own Instagram story was anything to go by.

Georges wrote “Wasn’t expecting a statement from Peggy regarding the situation. I’m heartbroken by our breakup and also trying to come to terms with life without Peggy. I appreciate a lot of you have questions but I won’t be talking about this situation as of yet.”

Peggy and Georges announced their breakup on Valentine's Day, 2024.
Peggy and Georges announced their breakup on Valentine's Day, 2024. Picture: Channel 4

So whilst Peggy’s been finding it difficult post-break up, from the sounds of things, so has Georges.

When he was asked by a fan, prior to the reunion special, whether he would be tuning in, he responded on a Q & A saying “Um, no.”

Georges went on to explain that many of the scenes in the reunion felt fake to film, “We were probably a week away from the end of the show, so people kind of knew how they had been edited and they really tried to self-edit themselves.”

"You can really see people trying to give themselves a different narrative. I’m sure that’s how it will play out and I’m glad people can play up to the cameras.”

George visits Peggy’s parents’ home on MAFS UK

During the same Q&A another fan asked if he was still looking for a wife to which he replied, “Always and obviously. Right now for me, it’s about healing. I feel better every day. It’s about healing and kind of going and knowing my self-worth and value.”

“I bring a lot to the table. I commit 120 per cent to everything I do, which was very apparent was a one way street. And that’s fine. I just need to find someone who is willing to do the same for me. They put in the same effort. And I’ll go from there.”

Sounds like Peggy and Georges see the relationship and breakup in two very different ways. But if Peggy’s right, then we’re going to hear more about it soon.

