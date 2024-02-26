Who Is Missing From The MAFS UK Reunion And Why?

26 February 2024, 21:00

A few contestants were missing from the MAFS UK reunion
A few contestants were missing from the MAFS UK reunion. Picture: E4
A few of the Married at First Sight UK contestants were noticeably missing from the reunion show – here’s why.

Married at First Sight UK momentarily returned on 26th February for the 2023 cast’s reunion, so viewers can get an update on contestants like Peggy Lawrence and Georges Berthonneau, who have since split, and Paul Liba and Tash Jay who teased an engagement.

But some of the cast didn’t attend the reunion, including Luke Worley, Arthur Poremba, Nathanial Valentino and Brad Skelly.

While Luke’s absence was due to his behaviour on the series last year, why was Arthur – who was married to Laura Vaughan – missing? And where were Nathanial and Brad?

Here’s what we know about who skipped the MAFS UK reunion and why.

Luke and Jay had to leave MAFS UK early
Luke and Jay had to leave MAFS UK early after his row with Jordan. Picture: E4

Why was Luke missing from the MAFS UK reunion?

While it was reported Luke wouldn’t be at the MAFS UK reunion due to his physical fight with Jordan Gayle on the TV show last year, which led to him and Jay having to leave the experiment early, he’s since said he didn’t go because he ‘fell out’ with the channel.

He said on Instagram Stories hours before the reunion aired: “Me, the channel, the producers or what not had a falling out. Because I speak openly and I’m not going to hold back and lie to them.

“Because I spoke out on a podcast saying I had producers in my ears.. influencing the way I acted. They didn’t like that because it’s the truth.”

He added that he wouldn’t be watching and advised his followers to take the drama 'with a pinch of salt'.

MAFS UK: Laura and Arthur split at the end of the experiment
MAFS UK: Laura and Arthur split at the end of the experiment. Picture: E4

Why wasn’t Arthur at the MAFS UK reunion?

It’s not known why Arthur missed the MAFS UK reunion, however his co-stars Ella, Tasha, JJ and Laura claimed he was hungover when the event was filmed in November.

When he was asked about their comments, Arthur told to the Tab: “Something like that, yeah.”

Nathanial and Ella at the first commitment ceremony on MAFS UK
Nathanial and Ella at the first commitment ceremony on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Why wasn’t Nathanial at the MAFS UK reunion?

Nathanial has been open about his experience on MAFS UK, quitting the show after discovering his wife Ella Morgan was growing close to co-star JJ Slater.

After walking out of that dramatic dinner party, he was visibly done with the rest of the show.

He missed the final dinner party because, as he said on Instagram, he ‘couldn’t think of anything worse’ and it’s unlikely his feelings toward the experience have changed since then.

The relationship experts on MAFS became concerned about Brad's behaviour
The relationship experts on MAFS became concerned about Brad's behaviour. Picture: E4

Why was Brad not at the MAFS UK reunion?

Brad may have been at the final MAFS dinner party, but he didn’t attend the reunion show filmed in November. It’s not known why he missed the reunion.

During his time on the experiment, where he was matched with now-ex Shona Manderson, Brad was axed from the show due to his ‘controlling and coercive’ behaviour toward his wife.

They left as a couple once the experts aired their concerns over their relationship and split six weeks later. Shona has since started a new relationship with co-star Matt Pilmoor.

