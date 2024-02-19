MAFS UK Luke Worley Reveals New Girlfriend After Emotional Split With Jay Howard

19 February 2024, 11:07 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 11:13

MAFS UK star Luke Worley has confirmed he has a new girlfriend
MAFS UK star Luke Worley has confirmed he has a new girlfriend. Picture: Luke Worley/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Luke Worley has confirmed he's back in a relationship months after ending his Married At First Sight marriage with Jay.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK 2023 contestant Luke Worley has confirmed he's in a new relationship by going Instagram official proving he has officially moved on from his TV marriage with Jay Howard.

Sharing a rather loved up snap with his new girlfriend, named Hannah, he told his followers all they needed to know with the caption: "My rocket."

With his arm around her shoulder and some pretty smitten smiles from the both of them, it's clear they are rather loved up as their announcement got hundreds of positive comments. Two coming from fellow MAFS 2023 contestants JJ Slater and Terrence Edwards.

JJ commented: "My f****g brother."

Luke Worley called girlfriend Hannah his 'rocket' in his Instagram announcement
Luke Worley called girlfriend Hannah his 'rocket' in his Instagram announcement. Picture: Luke Worley/Instagram

With Terrence adding: "Happy for you mate. Hope this means you’re still aloud out we’ve got some stuff coming up."

Not much is known about Hannah other than she's 30 years old and has a child.

Last year we all watched Luke stand at the end of the aisle as he married his bride Jay despite never meeting before.

Their romance instantly got off to a great start with them going from strength to strength as the MAFS experiment played out over a course of a couple of months.

Luke sadly was removed from the show following a fight with cast mate Jordan Gayle and Jay was happy to stand by her man as they exited together. In fact, they used the opportunity to go on their first couple's holiday.

Luke Worley was married to Jay Howard on MAFS UK 2023
Luke Worley was married to Jay Howard on MAFS UK 2023. Picture: Channel 4

However, their romance wasn't meant to be as they gathered for the first reunion show as singletons blaming communication issues for their split.

Talking on Sophie Kasaei's Unmasked podcast, Jay said: "It was when I came home and he came up for a weekend, and when he came back down the communication were just not there.

"Originally, it'd always be me. I'd wake up in the morning and send him a message. I wouldn't get a reply for hours on end. I'd ring him and he'd be like 'I'm busy I'll ring ya later'; he wouldn't."

Jay went on to add they even had four days with no communication at all which forced them to make the final call on their relationship.

All the MAFS UK 2023 contestants will gather on our TV screens once more on Monday 26th February to give us the final updates on their relationship status.

