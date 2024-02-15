When Is The MAFS UK Reunion Show On TV And What Time?

15 February 2024, 16:54

MAFS Erica shouting and Roz with her head in her hands
The MAFS UK cast from 2023 are back for their final dinner reunion and dinner party. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK fans are extremely excited to hear Channel 4 are throwing the cast one final dinner party - here's how you can watch and all the drama that goes down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A MAFS reunion for the 2023 UK cast is officially happening and honestly, we really can't wait for it to hit our TV screens.

Following the shock announcement that Peggy and Georges have split, and with he looming start date of MAFS Australia 2024, the trailer shared by Channel 4 couldn't have come at a better time.

Bringing back our favourites including Tasha and Paul, Erica and Jordan and Ella and JJ we get to find out all the latest gossip from who's still romantically involved to what friendships were forced to end.

So when is the reunion show on TV and what time? And what drama can we expect from the MAFS UK cast this time around?

Here's everything you need to know including how to watch and what will happen.

MAFS stars Adrienne and Erica looking angry at the UK dinner party reunion
MAFS stars Adrienne and Erica have remained best of friends since the end of the show. Picture: Channel 4

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion show on?

The announcement and trailer dropped on Instagram on Valentine's Day and as if that wasn't great enough, we also don't have long to wait until we can watch the show in full.

We'll be able to view all our favourite couples come together Monday 26th February, 2024. Although, we don't think it will be quite the happy gathering they were all hoping for.

This is also when the dramatic Aussie version drops on our screens too.

What time is the MAFS UK reunion on Channel 4?

Of course, there's going to be plenty of aggressive arguing, swearing and talk of a sexual nature (could we expect anything less from this cast in all honesty?!) so it won't air until 9:30pm.

Married At First Sight UK reunion trailer

What happens in the MAFS UK 2023 reunion show?

What happened between Peggy and Georges? Are Matt and Shona still together? And did Luke and Jay manage to hold down a friendship? We have so many questions and we're hoping this reunion episode answers them all.

Judging from the trailer, we see Paul appear to propose for real to girlfriend Tasha and we also see couple Erica and Jordan have yet another public fall out.

There are also tears from Rosaline and Adrienne, eye rolls from Laura and outbursts from Jay and Tom.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

