Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

9 October 2023, 17:19

New bride already getting the ick in MAFS UK unveiling

By Kathryn Knight

Jordan and Erica were one of the last couples to tie the knot on Married at First Sight UK – but are they still together?

Jordan and Erica have joined the line-up of Married at First Sight UK contestants that fans of the show are rooting for, as well as the likes of Jay and Luke, Nathanial and Ella and Tasha and Paul.

The newlyweds were one of the ‘intruder’ couples who joined the experiment later on, with Bianca and JJ doing the same.

Having never met before, Jordan and Erica said ‘I do’ before jetting off on their honeymoon and since their first episode fans are wondering whether they made it very far, or if they’re even still together.

MAFS UK 2023: Jordan and Erica got married having never met
MAFS UK 2023: Jordan and Erica got married having never met. Picture: E4

Are Jordan and Erica from MAFS UK still together?

Jordan and Erica haven’t yet let slip any signs as to whether they’re still together over on social media, but we’re taking it as a good sign that they both posted about their wedding day on Instagram.

Alongside one photo from their big day, showing the new bride and groom very close to one another, Jordan sweetly wrote: “A special moment on a special day.”

Over on her own account, Erica said “We really did have the best day.”

The couple didn’t get off to a bad start at the altar, but viewers were divided over whether they were a compatible match.

MAFS UK 2023: Erica said she wanted to 'tweak' Jordan's haircut
MAFS UK 2023: Erica said she wanted to 'tweak' Jordan's haircut. Picture: E4
MAFS UK 2023: Jordan and Erica appeared to hit it off
MAFS UK 2023: Jordan and Erica appeared to hit it off. Picture: E4

While the experts discussed their matchmaking, Mel Schilling warned Erica is ‘picky’. She said: “I get the sense that Erica could get the ick quite easily, be a little picky.”

Erica was seen with her friends, who told her she can be ‘too picky’.

After getting a first glimpse of Jordan at the altar she said: “From the back, I thought my husband had a bowl cut. But then he turned around and he's a good looking boy.

“Lose the bowl cut, we can tweak,” she added.

Viewers will have to wait until the final commitment ceremony to see whether Erica and Jordan chose to stay together.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

