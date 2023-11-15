MAFS Cheating Drama – Who Did Jordan Allegedly Kiss?

15 November 2023, 15:04 | Updated: 15 November 2023, 15:13

Jordan accused of kissing another woman on MAFS UK

Jordan and wife Erica had a huge fallout at the reunion dinner party after it emerged he allegedly kissed another woman.

Married at First Sight UK star Jordan Gayle clashed with wife Erica Roberts at the final dinner party of the series, which sees all the contestants come together following the vow renewals.

The other cast members will find out which couples have stayed together and who’s gone the distance after leaving the experiment. While Laura and Arthur and Ella and JJ split at the vow renewals, Peggy and Georges and Paul and Tasha decided to commit.

Erica and Jordan decided to commit to one another but they quickly got off to a rocky start in the real world after Jordan apparently kissed a mystery woman while on a night out in London with his co-stars.

The final MAFS UK 2023 dinner party brings as much drama as ever when Erica confronts her husband over the alleged kiss.

But who did Jordan kiss and what happened? Here’s what we know.

MAFS UK: Erica confronts husband Jordan over kissing another woman
MAFS UK: Erica confronts husband Jordan over kissing another woman. Picture: E4

Who did Jordan kiss?

At the start of November it was reported Jordan kissed a mystery woman while on a night out with his Married at First Sight UK co-stars in May, once filming had wrapped.

At the reunion dinner party Thomas – who was married to now-ex Rozz on the experiment – is seen dropping the bombshell news about the kiss, asking: “Was it the blonde or the brunette that Jordan kissed?"

Jordan’s also seen looking upset as wife Erica confronts him over the allegations. He told the group: “No she didn’t kiss me before that, that’s what I mean!”

Erica's also shown a photo of Jordan with his arm around a girl in the back of a taxi, to which she responds: “So there is a photo Jordan, and you’ve got your arm around her like a f*****g d***head.”

MAFS UK: Erica is shocked to see a photo of Jordan with his arm around another woman
MAFS UK: Erica is shocked to see a photo of Jordan with his arm around another woman. Picture: E4

Reports emerged at the start of November that Jordan had kissed another woman following a night out earlier this year, but he denied the claims in a statement to MailOnline.

Jordan said: “The accusation of me cheating on Erica is 100 per cent false and clearly coming from someone who has a malicious agenda to try and ruin our relationship.

“The picture in question was from a night out with the boys, we all have photos with the girls who were with us, and a completely harmless and innocent photo has been twisted to a place that could be very damaging and upsetting to my relationship.

MAFS UK 2023: Erica and Jordan started their marriage strong
MAFS UK 2023: Erica and Jordan started their marriage strong. Picture: E4
MAFS: Jordan and Erica have left fans questioning their relationship despite committing to each other at the vow renewal
MAFS: Jordan and Erica have left fans questioning their relationship despite committing to each other at the vow renewal. Picture: E4

“I don't condone cheating which you can see from my strong opinions and actions with certain situations on the show – I would certainly never cheat on Erica and jeopardise my relationship.”

His statement came in response to allegations he’d spent ‘the whole night cuddling up to a woman that wasn’t his wife, and he did it in the company of a few of his co-stars.’

