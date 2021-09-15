Where Are The Dinner Parties Held On Married At First Sight UK?

15 September 2021, 16:42

The Married at First Sight UK cast have regular dinner parties
The Married at First Sight UK cast have regular dinner parties. Picture: E4
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The dinner parties on Married at First Sight UK have become a weekly drama session, but where are they held?

Married at First Sight UK is well underway with seven couples committing to their relationships after one split, one affair and one wife swap.

Morag and Luke, Megan and Bob, Matt and Daniel and their co-stars have regular dinner parties to catch up on each other’s relationships, reuniting at a venue where they all get to mingle.

Where Are The Married At First Sight UK Couples Now, Are Any Still Together?

Each of the couples live together in an apartment of their own, but where do they go for the dinner parties?

Married at First Sight UK has seen eight couples say 'I do'
Married at First Sight UK has seen eight couples say 'I do'. Picture: E4
The married couples meet regularly for therapy sessions and dinner parties
The married couples meet regularly for therapy sessions and dinner parties. Picture: E4

Where are the dinner parties held on Married at First Sight UK?

Given the couples stay in an apartment block in Brighton, it’s likely the weekly dinner parties are held at a venue nearby.

However, dating expert Mel Schilling has tagged London as the location in a number of behind the scenes selfies on her Instagram profile, so the venue could be near the Capital.

The Married at First Sight UK 2021 contestants
The Married at First Sight UK 2021 contestants. Picture: E4

As the couples set off for the dinners with their cast mates we see them in taxis chatting on route to the venue, so it could indeed be a spot further than Brighton.

It's also the same location used for the group therapy sessions.

Meanwhile, the wedding venues used were Eastwell Manor in Ashford, Kent, North Mymms Park in Hertfordshire.

The couples each had grand, small-scale ceremonies, before jetting off on their honeymoons, where locations included the Lake District, the Maldives, Mexico and Australia.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about what's happening with Nicki Minaj's feud with Boris Johnson and Piers Morgan

The Bizarre Feud Between Nicki Minaj, Boris Johnson & Piers Morgan Explained

All the info on After We Fell's UK release date

Does After We Fell Have A UK Release Date Yet?

Can you score highly on this Sex Education quiz?

QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember The First Two Seasons Of Sex Education?

Kanye West allegedly cheated on Kim Kardashian with a famous singer

Kanye West ‘Cheated On Kim Kardashian With A-List Singer’ After Their Second Child

Why was Taylor Swift absent from the VMAs and MET?

Here's Why Taylor Swift Was Really In Northern Ireland

Chloe Bailey has addressed the 'so much skin' comments in 'Have Mercy' video

Chloe Bailey Responds To Criticism Over ‘Have Mercy’ Video

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him