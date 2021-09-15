Where Are The Dinner Parties Held On Married At First Sight UK?

The Married at First Sight UK cast have regular dinner parties. Picture: E4

By Capital FM

The dinner parties on Married at First Sight UK have become a weekly drama session, but where are they held?

Married at First Sight UK is well underway with seven couples committing to their relationships after one split, one affair and one wife swap.

Morag and Luke, Megan and Bob, Matt and Daniel and their co-stars have regular dinner parties to catch up on each other’s relationships, reuniting at a venue where they all get to mingle.

Where Are The Married At First Sight UK Couples Now, Are Any Still Together?

Each of the couples live together in an apartment of their own, but where do they go for the dinner parties?

Married at First Sight UK has seen eight couples say 'I do'. Picture: E4

The married couples meet regularly for therapy sessions and dinner parties. Picture: E4

Where are the dinner parties held on Married at First Sight UK?

Given the couples stay in an apartment block in Brighton, it’s likely the weekly dinner parties are held at a venue nearby.

However, dating expert Mel Schilling has tagged London as the location in a number of behind the scenes selfies on her Instagram profile, so the venue could be near the Capital.

The Married at First Sight UK 2021 contestants. Picture: E4

As the couples set off for the dinners with their cast mates we see them in taxis chatting on route to the venue, so it could indeed be a spot further than Brighton.

It's also the same location used for the group therapy sessions.

Meanwhile, the wedding venues used were Eastwell Manor in Ashford, Kent, North Mymms Park in Hertfordshire.

The couples each had grand, small-scale ceremonies, before jetting off on their honeymoons, where locations included the Lake District, the Maldives, Mexico and Australia.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital