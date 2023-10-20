MAFS UK: Is Shona Manderson Dating Co-Star Matt Pilmoor After Brad Skelly Split?

20 October 2023, 10:31

MAFS UK 2023: Shona and Matt are apparently dating
MAFS UK 2023: Shona and Matt are apparently dating. Picture: Shona Manderson/Instagram / E4

By Kathryn Knight

Shona Manderson is said to be dating new 'MAFS UK' husband Matt Pilmoor, who was originally paired with Adrienne Naylor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shona Manderson recently told fans she was dating ‘someone new’ after leaving Married at First Sight UK, and it’s since been claimed she’s dating co-star Matt Pilmoor after they were pictured together.

Matt was paired with bride Adrienne Naylor on the show, and while the episodes so far have showed them getting on well, it seems their relationship wasn’t to last after he was snapped with Shona.

Shona’s Married at First Sight UK experience was cut short when she and now-ex husband Brad Skelly were advised to leave the experiment when concerns were raised over his behaviour towards her.

Are Shona and Matt from MAFS UK really dating? Here's what we know.

MAFS UK: Brad and Shona have reportedly split
MAFS UK: Brad and Shona split after leaving the experiment. Picture: E4

Are Shona and Matt from MAFS UK together?

It looks like Shona and co-star Matt are dating after all, after they were spotted together in Starbucks ‘looking very relaxed in each other’s company’, weeks after Shona said she’d found love again.

In a recent Instagram post, the performing arts teacher confirmed she was seeing someone new following her split from Brad.

She wrote in an upload reflecting on her MAFS UK journey: “I realised deep down I needed to love myself more. I did just that, I filled myself up with self love and when I was ready fate kicked in and I met the kindest soul who loves me just the way I am and it’s what I deserve.”

Shona and Brad were together for around a month and a half after leaving the show, but called time on their relationship after a tumultuous time together.

Brad and Shona have left the experiment

MAFS UK: Adrienne and Matt were one of the last couples to get married
MAFS UK: Adrienne and Matt were one of the last couples to get married. Picture: E4

Meanwhile, body builder Matt and project support officer Adrienne seemed to hit it off straight away, with fans hoping they’d gone the distance. However, the new pictures of Matt with Shona seem to clarify they didn’t last after all.

Typically, the newlyweds must wait until after the show has finished and viewers have seen the final commitment ceremonies to reveal whether they’re still together.

Over on Instagram, they’d given fans hope their relationship was still going strong after they both shared some cute photos from their honeymoon to Tenerife.

