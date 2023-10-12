MAFS UK: Shona Claims ‘Something Happened Off Camera’ Before Leaving Show With Brad Skelly

Married at First Sight UK star Shona is opening up about her time on the experiment, after husband Brad Skelly was kicked off the show.

Shona Manderson and Brad Skelly’s Married at First Sight UK journey was cut short when the relationship experts intervened and advised them to leave the experiment because it wasn’t benefiting them.

The couple – who are no longer together – are yet to speak out in detail about what led to the end of their relationship, but insiders claim Brad was kicked off the series due to concerns over his ‘coercive’ behaviour.

Ahead of the episode revealing how they left the show, Shona took to Instagram to share a picture from her last dinner party with the cast, writing in the caption that something went down ‘off camera’ which led to a decision being made about her future on the show.

She wrote in the caption: “Could this really be my last DP? What you didn’t see is what happened off camera afterwards which meant a decision had to be made. A decision that I’m now very grateful for.”

Brad tells Shona how he feels on MAFS UK

MAFS UK: Brad and Shona reportedly split after leaving the show. Picture: E4

A clip of Thursday night’s show seemed to suggest that Shona and Brad were asked to leave the experiment by experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

The trio visited the couple at their apartment to make an intervention, during which Paul told them: “This is not working,” before a tearful Shona says to the camera “I just really wanted this to work.”

It comes after reports Brad was ‘kicked off’ the show over concerns about his behaviour toward Shona. Mel flagged in one of the commitment ceremonies that Brad was using controlling language toward his wife, after saying he wouldn’t ‘allow’ her to express her feelings. He also called her ‘emotionally immature’.

Channel 4 later confirmed in a statement: “It was agreed alongside experts Paul, Mel and Charlene that the intensive Married at First Sight environment was not working for the couple and it was the right time to leave the experiment.”

The relationship experts on MAFS became concerned about Brad's behaviour. Picture: E4

It’s believed Shona and Brad split soon after they were asked to exit the experiment, which was filmed months ago. These days, he’s said to be seeing someone new after he was seen kissing model Hollie Baldwin at Alton Towers.

Brad hasn’t yet spoken out about his exit from the show, but in a recent interview claimed he was ‘never in love’ with Shona, despite saying they loved each other early on in the experiment and discussing plans to have kids.

