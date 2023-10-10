Why Was Brad Kicked Off Married At First Sight?

10 October 2023, 14:34 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 16:47

Brad Skelly was kicked off of MAFS UK
Brad Skelly was kicked off of MAFS UK. Picture: Brad Skelly/Instagram / E4

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK bosses decided to call an end to Brad and Shona’s time on the experiment.

Bradley Skelly from Married at First Sight UK was kicked off the experiment by the show’s producers after concerns were raised over his behaviour toward wife Shona Manderson.

Shona has spoken out about her time on the reality show, claiming most of Brad’s ‘inexcusable’ behaviour happened off-camera, leaving fans wondering what else went down between the former husband and wife.

Their exit from MAFS UK will air later this week, after the relationship experts became concerned over the language Brad used toward Shona. In one of the commitment ceremonies he said he wouldn’t ‘allow’ her to get angry.

But why was Brad kicked off MAFS UK and what has he said about it? Here’s the latest.

Brad and Shona from MAFS UK
Brad and Shona from MAFS UK have split after he was axed from the experiment. Picture: E4

Why was Brad kicked off of Married at First Sight?

Brad’s journey on MAFS UK came to an end when producers decided it was best if he left the experiment when concerns were raised over his treatment of Shona. They confirmed in a statement: “It was agreed alongside experts Paul, Mel and Charlene that the intensive Married at First Sight environment was not working for the couple and it was the right time to leave the experiment.”

Expert Mel Schilling had already called out Brad’s behaviour in one of the commitment ceremonies, after he said he didn’t want to ‘allow’ her to express her feelings. Mel was quick to tell him: “You don’t need to allow her to do anything, she’s your equal. She’ll make that call.”

The relationship experts on MAFS became concerned about Brad's behaviour
The relationship experts on MAFS became concerned about Brad's behaviour. Picture: E4

Paul C Brunson also highlighted how at one of the dinner parties, during which Shona got upset about the other couples not believing they were genuine, Brad told her to ‘shut up’.

“You did not allow Shona to exist in her feelings in that moment.” Paul explained.

According to MailOnline, once it became clear their relationship ‘was never going to work’ during the process, Brad was axed from the show. He and Shona split soon after.

Brad wants to 'teach' Shona on MAFS UK

Are Brad and Shona still together?

Brad and Shona are no longer together after Brad was asked to leave the experiment. It’s reported they split soon after producers told Brad to leave due to his concerning behaviour.

While viewers typically have to wait until the end of the series to find out which couples stay together, fans will see the end of their journey on the experiment play out on upcoming episodes.

Brad was also spotted kissing model Hollie Baldwin earlier this month at Alton Towers, a sure sign his relationship with Shona is over.

MAFS UK: Brad Skelly claimed he never 'loved' Shona
MAFS UK: Brad Skelly claimed he never 'loved' Shona. Picture: Brad Skelly/Instagram

What has Brad said about Married at First Sight UK?

Brad has opened up about his time on MAFS UK in an interview with The Mirror, claiming he ‘wasn’t in love’ with Shona, despite both of them declaring their love for one another early on in the series.

He said: “I most definitely can confirm that I wasn't in love, but at that time, it was a strong feeling of lust that I got confused with.”

Addressing the concerns over the language he used on the show, Brad said he ‘never intended’ to ‘project certain terminology’ and agreed with the experts for correcting him.

He explained: "So for me, when I expressed that if 'I allow Shona to do this, then she will never learn'. Yeah, it was more so the whole conversation was coming from the heart and a sense of, 'Well, if me and Shona or [sic] partnership, and we're sort of trying to look out for each other, it's in each other's best interests to sort of have each other's back."

Brad added: "So if we allow each other to fall into situations, that we're aware of we will both never learn."

MAFS UK continues Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.

