MAFS UK: Shona Breaks Silence On Brad’s ‘Inexcusable’ Behaviour

Brad Skelly was asked to leave MAFS UK. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Shona Manderson has addressed her turbulent time on Married at First Sight UK with Bradley Skelly.

It was revealed this week that Brad had been asked to leave Married at First Sight UK after his behaviour and language toward wife Shona sparked concern.

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson became concerned when Brad expressed during one of the commitment ceremonies he’d ‘allow’ her to express her feelings.

Days later MailOnline reported Brad had ended his time on the experiment and split from wife Shona.

As the end of their relationship plays out on E4, Shona has been posting updates on Instagram in response to fans’ questions about her time on the show.

MAFS UK: Brad and Shona split before he was asked to leave the experiment. Picture: E4

Brad wants to 'teach' Shona on MAFS UK

On Monday she wrote a lengthy post reflecting on her MAFS journey, saying her and Bradley had ‘many major highs’ but also claimed ‘most of Bradley’s inexcusable behaviour happened off camera.’

She felt she started to ‘lose her sparkle’ but now feels empowered and hopes people will learn from watching their relationship unfold.

Alongside a screenshot of herself during one of the commitment ceremonies, Shona wrote: “Taking my time to reflect a little more after each episode and I will start one of my last lengthy posts by saying that there were many major highs in our time together which haven’t been shown in the edit but I will also be honest in saying most of Bradley's inexcusable behaviour happened off camera.

“In moments like these I wasn’t honest about it and tried to see the good. I’m not sharing this to add fuel to the fire but this is my story, parts of it are out there for everyone to see and I want to share what I choose to share on here both sensitively and respectfully.”

The performing arts teacher went on to say she feels ‘removed’ from the process having learnt and grown from it.

She continued: “My lesson is I put my hope for the relationship to work and how Bradley was going to appear to others before me. Now I’m so far removed from the process I can walk away with is [sic] the awareness that in protecting someone else for their behaviour, their poor actions and words that are having such an impact on you - you start to lose your light and your sparkle and it’s something I won’t lose again.

Shona and Brad on MAFS UK 2023. Picture: E4

“I now feel empowered about that and I can only hope people will learn from watching our time in the experiment unfold.”

Shona’s post was quickly flooded with comments supporting the reality TV star, with many praising co-star Laura for being an excellent support to Shona in the experiment.

After it was reported Brad had left MAFS, Channel 4 issued a statement via MailOnline confirming his exit.

Here’s what their statement said:

The couple's exit plays out in the show. It was agreed alongside experts Paul, Mel and Charlene that the intensive Married at First Sight environment was not working for the couple and it was the right time to leave the experiment. The relationships on Married at First Sight UK are closely monitored off screen by production and an independent psychologist. If any of the relationships develop in a way that is deemed to be potentially unhealthy for either party, we would take expert psychological advice as to whether it was time for them to leave the process. The welfare of all contributors on Married at First Sight UK is our top priority and we ensure that appropriate support is available to contributors at all times during filming, including 24/7 access to a member of the welfare team or psych support. - Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK continues Monday - Thursday at 9pm on E4.