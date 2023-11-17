Watch The Moment MAFS UK’s Shona And Matt Confirm Secret Relationship

17 November 2023, 10:26

Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor are dating after meeting on MAFS UK
Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor are dating after meeting on MAFS UK. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK stars Shona and Matt showed fans the moment they were finally able to go public with their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shona Manderson was paired with Brad Skelly on MAFS UK while Matt Pilmoor was matched with Adrienne Naylor, however, the biggest twist of the series is that Shona and Matt became a brand new couple – once filming had wrapped.

Mid-way through the experiment, Shona and husband Brad were asked to leave after concerns were raised over Brad’s language used toward Shona. Dating expert Mel Schilling told the couple the experiment was no longer beneficial to them both; they split five months later.

The reunion episodes aired on Wednesday and Thursday night, showing viewers why Adrienne and Matt split (their differing views on wanting children) and looked back at Shona’s relationship with Brad.

After the episodes aired, Shona and Matt were finally able to confirm their relationship weeks after being spotted together at a Starbucks.

In a video captured by a friend, the couple filmed the moment their joint OK! interview was published. “Oh my god that’s mental,” Shona said.

They captioned it: “The moment the announcement was finally dropped and we could be free.”

In the new interview Shona and Matt said they’d been in a ‘secret’ relationship ‘for months’’.

They told the publication: "We have a really healthy, happy, safe, fun, relationship - I really appreciate Matt so much, it’s what I deserve, we deserve each other. I’m proud to be his girlfriend and it just works."

Shona and Matt had their first date five months ago, keeping things secret by walking separately whenever they went anywhere and with Shona sitting in the back of the car if Matt drove them somewhere.

MAFS UK: Adrienne and Matt's marriage didn't work out
MAFS UK: Adrienne and Matt's marriage didn't work out. Picture: E4
Shona Manderson confirmed her relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Shona Manderson confirmed her relationship with Matt Pilmoor. Picture: Getty

They appeared on MAFS UK at separate stages, meaning they didn’t meet until the reunion which was filmed in June.

Matt recalled: “Being together from the start would have been incredible but I think it happened this way around for a purpose. It just works, I didn't expect it and when I first saw Shona I didn’t think we’d end up together, I thought she was very attractive."

They swapped numbers at the reunion but didn’t rush into things.

Matt added: “I remember saying to Shona at the end of the reunion 'You should come to Harrogate' and she was like 'Ok, I will' but we didn't rush into anything.”

MAFS UK: Brad and Shona split five weeks after leaving the show
MAFS UK: Brad and Shona split five weeks after leaving the show. Picture: E4
MAFS UK 2023 co-stars Matt Pilmoor, Thomas Kriaras, Shona Manderson and 2022's Chanita Stephenson
MAFS UK 2023 co-stars Matt Pilmoor, Thomas Kriaras, Shona Manderson and 2022's Chanita Stephenson. Picture: Getty

He said he and Adrienne broke up ‘four or five weeks’ prior but didn’t get closure until later on.

Shona said: "I wanted to learn from my experience with Brad, I didn't want to go in head first, I wanted it to be a slow burner."

They became official after two months of dating, with Matt asking Shona to be his girlfriend by bringing her a bunch of her favourite flowers, sunflowers, with a card in the middle.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Married At First Sight UK has created eight new couples for 2023

Do They Actually Get Married On Married At First Sight UK?

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still feuding in season four

Kardashians: When And What Time Is The New Episode Premiering On Disney Plus?

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s Still Together From MAFS UK 2023?

Selling Sunset cast in cream dresses alongside a picture of them ringing the house sale bell

Selling Sunset Season 8: Release Date, News And Cast

Amanza Smith and Jason Oppenheim have fans convinced they hooked up

Did Selling Sunset’s Jason And Amanza Hook Up?

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023

Who Is On I'm A Celebrity This Year? Meet The Confirmed 2023 Line Up

Scarlett and Jill have both won I'm a Celeb

I'm A Celebrity Past Winners: A Full List Of Kings And Queens Of The Jungle

MAFS UK 2023: Jordan is confronted by Erica after he's accused of kissing another woman

MAFS Cheating Drama – Who Did Jordan Allegedly Kiss?

Luke and his wife Jay will be on the Married At First Sight reunion show

Why Luke Worley Returns To Married At First Sight After Ban

Who won I'm A Celeb in 2022?

Who Won I'm A Celebrity 2022 And Where Are They Now?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits