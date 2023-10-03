'Only Murders In The Building' Has Been Renewed For Series 4

3 October 2023, 17:20

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

'Only Murders in the Building', starring Selena Gomez, has been renewed for season four. Here's what we know so far about release dates, episodes and plot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, aka Oliver, Charles and Mabel, will be back once again with more mystery and more murders in Only Murders in the Building season four.

Weeks after series three came out on Hulu and Disney Plus, the cast confirmed even more episodes are coming with a brand new series for the show – which won three Emmys when it first premiered back in 2021.

On the show's official Instagram account they confirmed they'd be back by posting a picture of the famous trio in front of a season four poster. They captioned it: "Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4! Let the investigating begin."

When will Only Murders in the Building series four come out, who will be in the cast and what will happen? Here's the info so far.

Only Murders in the Building - Look for the light

Does Only Murders in the Building series four have a release date?

Only Murders in the Building series four doesn't have a release date just yet, as it's only just been renewed for another series. Series three came out in June 2022 and they wasted no time in starting work on series four, which was released in August this year.

However, things might be a little more delayed this time around due to the SAG Strikes which went on for over four months.

Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for series four
Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for series four. Picture: Alamy

Who's in the cast of Only Murders in the Building series four?

Of course, the main cast will be returning to series four after Selena, Steve and Martin quickly became everyone's favourite crime-solving trio when they first burst onto our TV screens together.

Whether we'll see any of the famous faces from season three return for the fourth season remains to be seen.

In the meantime, here's who was in the cast for season three and who we're hoping returns to the next season!

  • Steve Martin
  • Martin Short
  • Selena Gomez
  • Paul Rudd
  • Meryl Streep
  • Ashley Park
  • Jesse Williams
  • Don Darryl Rivera
  • Allison Guinn
  • Gerald Caesar
  • Jeremy Shamos
  • Linda Emond
  • Wesley Taylor
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Alamy

What will happen in Only Murders in the Building series four?

Given that season four has only just been announced and the final episode of series three is still to be released, there's little known about the plot planned for series four.

Until more updates are shared, fans are hoping for more celebrity cameos and the return of Ashley Park, Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

We'll update this page with more information on Only Murders series four as and when it's released.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

