Get To Know Ashley Park AKA Kimber In ‘Only Murders In The Building’: Age, Emily In Paris Role & More

The lowdown on Ashley Park and her TV roles. Picture: Netflix/Disney

Kimber from Only Murders in the Building is played by actress Ashley Park - but fans may also recognise her from Emily In Paris.

Only Murders in the Building has returned for season 3 and alongside the star-studded returning cast, Ashley Park is one of the new actors who have joined the mystery madness.

Playing the role of Kimber, Ashley is a very famous face that you may recognise from another huge series - Emily In Paris.

As fans get more hooked on the new season starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, get to know Ashley from her TV and film roles to her age and net worth…

Ashley Park is best known for her role in Emily In Paris. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Kimber in Only Murders in the Building?

Kimber is played by American singer, actress and dancer, Ashley Park.

Her role in Only Murders in the Building sees her as a young actor in Oliver's play, who appears to have had a positive relationship with the lead star Ben before he fell victim to a murder.

Ashley Park plays Kimber in Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Disney

Ashley Park worked alongside Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Instagram

Who does Ashley Park play in Emily In Paris?

Ashley, who just so happens to be BFFs with Florence Pugh, is best known for playing Mindy Chen in Emily In Paris - AKA Emily’s best friend.

She even lives with Emily and has a main storyline in the series after going from being a nanny to a singer in a jazz club alongside her guitarist French beau, Benoît.

However, she later moves on from him and begins dating her old friend, Nicolas de Leon.

Ashley Park plays Mindy Chen in Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Mindy Chen is Emily's best friend in Emily In Paris. Picture: Netflix

Ashley Park’s age and other acting roles

Ashley was born on June 6, 1991, making her 32 years old at the time of writing.

Before her roles in Only Murders in the Building and Emily In Paris, Ashley had a recurring role as Ashley in series Girls5eva and even starred as Gretchen Weiners in the Mean Girls musical from 2018-2019.

She also stars as one of the main roles, Audrey Sullivan, in comedy flick Joyride, which dropped earlier this year.

