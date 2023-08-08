How Many Episodes Are In ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 & What Time Do They Come Out?

Only Murders in the Building season 3 and the episode release times. Picture: Alamy/Disney

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know about when the new episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 come out and the release times.

Only Murders in the Building has finally returned for season 3 and we’re so glad to be reunited with the the iconic trio that is Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short).

Following the huge cliffhanger that had us all shook at the end of season 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for months to find out what’s next after we see Paul Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy drop dead on the opening night of Charles and Oliver’s new Broadway show, Death Rattle.

The first episodes have now been released on Disney Plus, but how many episodes are there altogether in season 3? And when do the new episodes of Only Murders in the Building come out?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Watch the trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 3

The first episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 dropped on August 8. Picture: Alamy/Disney

Selena Gomez plays Mabel in Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Alamy

How many episodes are in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?

Altogether, there are 10 episodes in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

However, only the first two episodes have dropped so far as they both came out on the new season's release date, August 8th.

New episodes are set to drop weekly until the season finale - check out the full release schedule below.

Paul Rudd plays the victim Ben Glenroy in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

When do the new episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 come out & what time?

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building will drop weekly on Disney Plus at 5am UK time.

We’ve got you covered on the full episode release schedule - make sure to bookmark this page to remind you when the new eps are out!

Season 3 Episode 1 ‘The Show Must…’ : Tuesday, August 8

: Tuesday, August 8 Season 3 Episode 2 ‘The Beat Goes On’ : Tuesday, August 8

: Tuesday, August 8 Season 3 Episode 3 ‘Grab Your Hankies’ : Tuesday, August 15

: Tuesday, August 15 Season 3 Episode 4 ‘The White Room’ : Tuesday, August 22

: Tuesday, August 22 Season 3 Episode 5 ‘Ah, Love!’ : Tuesday, August 29

: Tuesday, August 29 Season 3 Episode 6 ‘Ghost Light’ : Tuesday, September 5

: Tuesday, September 5 Season 3 Episode 7 ‘CoBro’ : Tuesday, September 12

: Tuesday, September 12 Season 3 Episode 8 ‘Sitzprobe’ : Tuesday, September 19

: Tuesday, September 19 Season 3 Episode 9: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Season 3 Episode 10: Tuesday, October 3

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital