Selena Gomez Dispels Feud Rumours With Kidney Donor Francia Raisa

27 July 2023, 15:24

Selena Gomez dispelled rumours of a feud with Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez dispelled rumours of a feud with Francia Raisa. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez proved she and Francia Raisa are still friends despite rumours of a fall-out last year.

Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017 after the Only Murders in the Building star suffered organ damage due to lupus, and last year it was reported the women had fallen out.

But it seems Selena’s quashed any signs of a feud after sending a touching birthday message to Francia, who’s starred in shows like How I Met Your Father and Grown-Ish.

Alongside a few photos of them together, Selena wrote on Instagram: “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you.”

Inside Selena Gomez’s Back-To-Back 31st Birthday Celebrations

Selena Gomez marks her 31st birthday with selfies

Selena Gomez and actress Francia Raisa have been friends since 2007
Selena Gomez and actress Francia Raisa have been friends since 2007. Picture: Getty

Francia re-shared many of her pals’ birthday messages on the ‘gram but at the time of writing she hasn’t yet responded to Selena’s message.

Reports of a rift emerged in November last year when Selena opened up about ‘feeling like she never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities’ in an interview with Rolling Stone.

She said: “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

"Interesting,” Francia commented on an Instagram post resharing Selena’s quote. She went on to delete the reply.

A few weeks later a TikTok summarising the ‘feud’ went viral, pointing out that Francia had unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

Selena commented: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

It’s worth pointing Francia currently does follow Selena.

After that, Francia said she began receiving hateful comments online, telling a TMZ cameraman in May: “The only thing I’m going to say is in no way, shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez were thought to be in a feud
Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez were thought to be in a feud. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez shares BTS of Only Murders In The Building season 3

“She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health [Rare Impact Fund], and I believe Rare Beauty even just had an event for mental health. So the fact that I’m now being bullied as I am, it’s messing with me mentally.”

On Selena’s recent birthday message to Francia, fans have commented saying her post is ‘shutting down the drama allegations.’

One fan even replied: “Now y’all can shut up about Selena not posting about her. y’all happy?”

A few added: “Kill ‘em with kindness Selena.”

The stars became friends back in 2007 while at a children’s hospital charity event, recalling they ‘instantly clicked’ at the time.

