Inside Selena Gomez’s Back-To-Back 31st Birthday Celebrations

24 July 2023, 17:05 | Updated: 24 July 2023, 17:13

Selena Gomez shares BTS of Only Murders In The Building season 3

By Kathryn Knight

From a Barbie screening to a whole party, Selena Gomez knows how to mark milestones.

Selena Gomez turned 31 on 22 July and she looked incredible as she celebrated the occasion surrounded by her friends and family, who shared the guest list with the likes of Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera.

The Only Murders in the Building star wore the ultimate birthday dress, a sparkling red mini for her star-studded affair and the following day had a Barbie screening for her and her closest friends.

All Selena’s guests dressed up for the celebrations, with the Rare Beauty icon herself stealing the spotlight – as she should – in a red strapless dress with floral detailing and black stilettos with a flower on the heel to match.

Selena Gomez turned 31
Selena Gomez turned 31. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram
Selena's birthday party was filled with her closest friends
Selena's birthday party was filled with her closest friends. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

As well as Y2K icons, Selena had pals Connar Franklin, Karol G, Benny Blanco and Sabrina Claudio at the party.

Selena also had a huge red and white birthday cake, which was brought out to her through the crowd with sparklers as she partied alongside the DJ.

The second part of the celebrations included a private Barbie screening, after Barbie mania took over the world this weekend following its cinema release.

Selena documented the movie night on Instagram Stories, which saw herself and all her guests wearing head-to-toe pink for the occasion with cowboy hats and feather boas.

Gracie, Selena’s little sister, was also involved in the wholesome celebrations.

The girls’ evening was complete with Barbie cookies and a big pink cake with, ‘HBD Selena’ spelt out in the icing.

