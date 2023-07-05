Selena Gomez Has Just Dropped A New Rare Beauty Range

5 July 2023, 17:04

Everything you need to know about Rare Beauty's new drop
Everything you need to know about Rare Beauty's new drop. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram/Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is launching another range and this time it's all about the eyes! Here's everything you need to know about the new line and how the company is championing accessibility.

Selena Gomez is releasing her Rare Beauty fall collection and this time eye make-up takes centre stage!

Eyeshadow, liners and brow products are getting their time in the limelight and the press packages are already making waves on TikTok; the line will launch on July 6.

A Rare Beauty Rundown: Selena Gomez's Best Products From Lip Oil To Liquid Blush

Make-up lovers are praising Selena for adding another layer of accessibility to her company as the PR sent to influencers is colour-blind friendly.

Natasha Caudill, who has a rare form of colour blindness, shared a viral video talking about the measures Rare Beauty took to make their products usable for all, she said: "They're actually colour blind accessible."

Selena Gomez models new Rare Beauty lip oils

Selena Gomez has released a new range of eye products
Selena Gomez has released a new range of eye products. Picture: Getty

She went on to share that the photographs in the kit list which products were used, making it easier for visually-impaired people to recreate Selena's make-up looks.

Rare Beauty is known for their mission of accessibility, their instantly recognisable sphere-topped applicators allow users to open the products easily.

But let's get into the new arrivals...

Rare Beauty's fall collection is all about the eyes
Rare Beauty's fall collection is all about the eyes. Picture: Rare Beauty/Instagram

The Brow Harmony Precision Pencil is a waterproof eyebrow product that Selena deems perfect for a natural brow and comes in six shades.

She's released another waterproof product with the Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner, in a press release the 'Rare' songstress said: "I just had to create a gel version to go with it! I love this pencil for soft definition and tightening. It lasts all day, even on the waterline.”

All bases are covered from bold the subtle with black, brown and burgundy options.

The third and final addition to Rare Beauty's collection of coveted gems is the All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick, which is already being hailed as a do-all product.

It can be used as eyeshadow, eyeliner and even highlighter and comes in six shades, Selena calls it mistake-proof: "You can throw on with just your fingers and not worry about getting perfect."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The Kardashian family have combined net worth of billions

The Kardashians' Net Worth 2023: Who's The Richest Family Member?

All the info we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date, Trailer & All The Info

Kit Connor said it was 'empowering' when he came out as bisexual

Heartsopper's Kit Connor Gets Candid About His Coming Out Experience

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

The Eras Tour UK And Europe: All The Information On Taylor Swift's Dates

Love Island star Kodie Murphy's family have addressed the claims he had a girlfriend before Casa Amor

Love Island Bombshell Kodie Murphy’s Family Defend Him Amid Claims He ‘Left His Girlfriend’ For Casa Amor

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

What Time Does 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Come Out?

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star