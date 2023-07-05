Selena Gomez Has Just Dropped A New Rare Beauty Range

Everything you need to know about Rare Beauty's new drop. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram/Getty

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is launching another range and this time it's all about the eyes! Here's everything you need to know about the new line and how the company is championing accessibility.

Selena Gomez is releasing her Rare Beauty fall collection and this time eye make-up takes centre stage!

Eyeshadow, liners and brow products are getting their time in the limelight and the press packages are already making waves on TikTok; the line will launch on July 6.

A Rare Beauty Rundown: Selena Gomez's Best Products From Lip Oil To Liquid Blush

Make-up lovers are praising Selena for adding another layer of accessibility to her company as the PR sent to influencers is colour-blind friendly.

Natasha Caudill, who has a rare form of colour blindness, shared a viral video talking about the measures Rare Beauty took to make their products usable for all, she said: "They're actually colour blind accessible."

Selena Gomez models new Rare Beauty lip oils

Selena Gomez has released a new range of eye products. Picture: Getty

She went on to share that the photographs in the kit list which products were used, making it easier for visually-impaired people to recreate Selena's make-up looks.

Rare Beauty is known for their mission of accessibility, their instantly recognisable sphere-topped applicators allow users to open the products easily.

But let's get into the new arrivals...

Rare Beauty's fall collection is all about the eyes. Picture: Rare Beauty/Instagram

The Brow Harmony Precision Pencil is a waterproof eyebrow product that Selena deems perfect for a natural brow and comes in six shades.

She's released another waterproof product with the Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner, in a press release the 'Rare' songstress said: "I just had to create a gel version to go with it! I love this pencil for soft definition and tightening. It lasts all day, even on the waterline.”

All bases are covered from bold the subtle with black, brown and burgundy options.

The third and final addition to Rare Beauty's collection of coveted gems is the All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick, which is already being hailed as a do-all product.

It can be used as eyeshadow, eyeliner and even highlighter and comes in six shades, Selena calls it mistake-proof: "You can throw on with just your fingers and not worry about getting perfect."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital