Paul Rudd & Meryl Streep Are Joining Selena Gomez In Only Murders In The Building

18 January 2023, 16:26

Selena will be joined by more acting royalty
Selena will be joined by more acting royalty. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd have signed on for the next season of Only Murders in the Building and we're already too excited!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just when you thought Only Murders in the Building couldn't get any better, none other than acting royalty Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will be joining Selena Gomez for the third season!

The mystery comedy-drama has been climbing in popularity since 2021 when it first dropped, with Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short becoming a hilarious showbiz trio in the process.

Selena Gomez Responds To Body-Shamers In Sweet Video With Her Little Sister

The Hulu show is pulling out all the stops for the new series, the release date of which is not yet confirmed but is thought to be coming later this year – fingers crossed!

Selena, Steve and Martin are getting new co-stars
Selena, Steve and Martin are getting new co-stars. Picture: Getty

Selena confirmed the exciting new additions to OMINB with a playful Instagram video, she gave fans an inside look at her time back on the set.

"Hey guys, we’re on set! How are you doing?" she said to her whopping 371 million followers, "Season three! The gang is back, yay!"

The pop star and actress seemed elated to be back filming with the cast and crew, but she had a few surprises up her sleeve...

"Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait," she said before suddenly panning to Paul Rudd sitting on the sofa next to her – now that's one way of letting the fans know!

Filming is underway for the third season of OMITB
Filming is underway for the third season of OMITB. Picture: Alamy

Forever a comedy king, Paul joined in with the joke and coyly said: "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better."

Then, the queen of Hollywood herself, Meryl Streep jumps up from behind the couch, what an entrance! Now that's what you call a star-studded cast.

The capacity of Streep and Rudd's involvement in Only Murders in the Building is still not confirmed, with fans wondering whether they have guest or recurring roles, either way, everyone's ecstatic to have them on board.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Love Island fans are wondering if Ellie Spence will still be going into the villa as a bombshell

What Happened To Love Island Bombshell Ellie Spence & Is She Still Going In The Villa?

What time Love Island will air on TV each night

What Time Is Love Island On Tonight?

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Love Island fans think Haris' ex Courtney could be the next bombshell

Love Island Fans Predict Haris Namani’s Ex-Girlfriend Courtney Hodgson Will Be Casa Amor Bombshell

Kim Kardashian shocked fans with bizarre TikTok

Kim Kardashian Shocked TikTok And Gave Herself A ‘British Chav Makeover’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star