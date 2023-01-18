Paul Rudd & Meryl Streep Are Joining Selena Gomez In Only Murders In The Building

Selena will be joined by more acting royalty. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd have signed on for the next season of Only Murders in the Building and we're already too excited!

Just when you thought Only Murders in the Building couldn't get any better, none other than acting royalty Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will be joining Selena Gomez for the third season!

The mystery comedy-drama has been climbing in popularity since 2021 when it first dropped, with Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short becoming a hilarious showbiz trio in the process.

The Hulu show is pulling out all the stops for the new series, the release date of which is not yet confirmed but is thought to be coming later this year – fingers crossed!

Selena, Steve and Martin are getting new co-stars. Picture: Getty

Selena confirmed the exciting new additions to OMINB with a playful Instagram video, she gave fans an inside look at her time back on the set.

"Hey guys, we’re on set! How are you doing?" she said to her whopping 371 million followers, "Season three! The gang is back, yay!"

The pop star and actress seemed elated to be back filming with the cast and crew, but she had a few surprises up her sleeve...

"Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait," she said before suddenly panning to Paul Rudd sitting on the sofa next to her – now that's one way of letting the fans know!

Filming is underway for the third season of OMITB. Picture: Alamy

Forever a comedy king, Paul joined in with the joke and coyly said: "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better."

Then, the queen of Hollywood herself, Meryl Streep jumps up from behind the couch, what an entrance! Now that's what you call a star-studded cast.

The capacity of Streep and Rudd's involvement in Only Murders in the Building is still not confirmed, with fans wondering whether they have guest or recurring roles, either way, everyone's ecstatic to have them on board.

