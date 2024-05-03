Here's Why Kim Kardashian Split From Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly broken up. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Kim Kardashian has split from athlete Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ) after a short romance - here's why they've gone their separate ways.

It has been reported that Kim Kardashian has split from Odell Beckham Jr after being romantically linked to him since September 2023.

After her high profile relationships with the likes of her ex-husband Kanye West and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim kept this relationship extremely private.

Their romance was only confirmed when they were officially snapped together at the Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas.

However, now they no longer romantically involved but are said to be remaining friends. So what happened between the love birds? Here's what we know.

Odell and Kim were pictured together at a 2024 Oscars after party. Picture: Getty

Why did Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. break up?

A source has told ET that the main reason Kim and OBJ split was because of being so busy, they said Kim's focus is being a 'hands-on mum'.

They said: "Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn't been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom."

Kim shares four children with her ex Kanye, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, so that's a lot of little people demanding her attention!

"Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate," the sourced added.

Kim Kardashian is focused on being a 'hands-on-mum' a source has said. Picture: Getty

The source went on: "They had a good thing and there aren't any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are.

"They will continue to be respectful of each other's spaces, careers, families, and friends."

So, Kim K is a free woman again but with the Met Gala coming up we're sure she's more focused on that!

