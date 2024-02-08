Who's Performing At The Super Bowl 2024?

Here's who is performing at the Super Bowl 2024. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everyone who is performing at the Super Bowl this year from Usher and Post Malone to all the rumoured surprise guests.

The Super Bowl halftime show is something we look forward to every year and the Super Bowl 2024 is no different as we are treated to a concert that will take place in between seeing the Chiefs and 49ers go head-to-head in Las Vegas.

This year, we are also looking to the Super Bowl crowd where we expect to see Taylor Swift supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since Michael Jackson's performance at the 1993 Super Bowl the halftime show has never been the same. Before the King of Pop took on the gig the game was split up with a performance put on by college marching bands or maddening flag-spinning tributes.

Now, the halftime show is the event of the year and a massive deal for any artist selected to perform. It's had the likes of Beyoncé, Madonna, The Rolling Stones and many more legendary artists.

Last year we were blown away by Rihanna with her epic dancers and surprise second pregnancy announcement. Here's all the details on who is performing at this year's show.

Rihanna's set at the Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl 2023. Picture: Getty

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show 2024?

Usher will be performing at The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Sunday 11th February. The R&B legend has said that is the "honour of a lifetime" to be performing.

This isn't his first time putting on a show at the major event though. In 2011 the 'My Boo' singer was brought out as a special guest during The Black Eyed Peas' halftime performance.

Usher is yet to reveal his set list for the show but he has announced that his halftime show will be longer than it usually is. Typically the show lasts for 13 minutes but Usher's team have managed to score him a 15 minute set. That seems like plenty of time to bring out a special guest...

Usher isn't the only performer confirmed for the game however. In January, Tiësto was announced as the Super Bowl's first-ever in-game DJ.

Usher is going to be headling the Super Bowl 2024. Picture: Getty

The DJ will play a set ahead of the game as the players warm up and in again during featured breaks.

Post Malone will also be performing at this year's Super Bowl, he will be joined by Country Music Hall of Famer and recent The Voice coach, Reba McEntire. Reba will be singing the National Anthem while Post is set to perform 'America the Beautiful'.

The pre-game festivities don't end there, as Andra Day has also been enlisted to sing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'. The song has been part of the Super Bowl's pre-game telecast since 2021 when Alicia Keys first sang the song at the event. It's often referred to as the Black National Anthem.

Post Malone will be performing at this year's Super Bowl pre-game. Picture: Getty

Who are this year's surprise performers for the Super Bowl 2024?

Justin Bieber is at the top of the rumoured list to be brought out as a special guest at this year's halftime show. Back in October 2023 it was reported that Usher was trying to convince the 'Baby' singer to join him for his Super Bowl performance.

However, Justin was said to be reluctant about agreeing to performing due to being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - a facial paralysis condition.

Justin Bieber and Usher have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Now fans are convinced that Justin has changed his mind after he was seen making a comeback in recent weeks with a surprise performance at an NHL All-Star party in Toronto, Canada.

Usher acted as mentor to Justin during the early stages of his career and they have remained close ever since. The duo have their hit song 'Somebody To Love' together so people are desperate for them to bring back all the 2010 feels at the Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

