Will Taylor Swift Make It To Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Game?

29 January 2024, 10:27 | Updated: 29 January 2024, 11:32

Taylor Swift might just make it back to see Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl
Taylor Swift might just make it back to see Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL team Kansas City Chiefs have made it to their second Super Bowl, but Taylor might have to skip this monumental game.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stole the Kansas City Chiefs’ limelight on Sunday night when the pop star ran onto the pitch to celebrate her boyfriend’s big win with an adorable kiss.

The ‘Cruel Summer’ singer rushed onto the field and into Travis’ arms as he celebrated his team making it to their second consecutive Super Bowl. It came after Travis scored a touchdown on Sunday night, winning the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Just a year ago the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl game in a history-making match.

And this weekend Taylor looked genuinely over the moon for her boyfriend as they celebrated with Travis’ mum and dad.

However, fans are now concerned Taylor, Travis’ biggest cheerleader at every game, may not be able to make the big game on Sunday 11th February due to The Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after winning against Baltimore Ravens
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after winning against Baltimore Ravens. Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

It looks like Taylor could just make it to the 2024 Super Bowl! Taylor is set to perform at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Saturday 10th February, the fourth concert in a string of consecutive shows that week, so it’s not yet known if she’ll definitely be back for Travis’ Super Bowl game which is at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

An NFL insider has claimed however that Taylor will make it back for the Super Bowl, despite performing in Tokyo the evening before.

ESPN reporter Ian Rapoport said on NFL Game Day: “Sources say yes,” in regards to Taylor’s attendance. “Now she does have a concert on Saturday, February 10th at 6pm in Tokyo, how in the world could she get to the game? Let me introduce you to something called the international date line.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens. Picture: Getty

He added: “Tokyo is 17 hours ahead. That means this concert starts at 1am Vegas time [on] the same day. Let's say it's a five-hour concert, about 11pm local, which is 6am, still Saturday, in Las Vegas. Figure a 12-hour flight, maybe she leaves about an hour later.

“Taylor Swift could still get to the Super Bowl [at] about 7 or 8pm Saturday night,” he added.

That would give her a whole day to get ready for Travis' big game.

Taylor Swift attends Golden Globes

Eight-time Grammy winner Usher is performing at this year’s Super Bowl where Kansas City Chiefs will be against San Francisco 49ers.

If anyone can make it across the world in time, Taylor Swift can.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Is Taylor Swift performing at the GRAMMYs?

Is Taylor Swift Performing At The GRAMMYs 2024?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

The Traitors' Evie wants to win the cash prize to get a new home with her wife

Who Is Evie Morrison From The Traitors And Who Is Her Wife?

Ashley Park and Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman are dating

Ashley Park And Paul Forman From Emily In Paris Are Dating! All Your Relationship Questions Answered

Anton Danyluk is on Love Island: All Stars

How Old Is Anton Danyluk And When Was He On Love Island First?

Protect Taylor Swift is trending on X

Why Is 'Protect Taylor Swift' Trending?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits