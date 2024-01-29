Will Taylor Swift Make It To Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Game?

Taylor Swift might just make it back to see Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL team Kansas City Chiefs have made it to their second Super Bowl, but Taylor might have to skip this monumental game.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stole the Kansas City Chiefs’ limelight on Sunday night when the pop star ran onto the pitch to celebrate her boyfriend’s big win with an adorable kiss.

The ‘Cruel Summer’ singer rushed onto the field and into Travis’ arms as he celebrated his team making it to their second consecutive Super Bowl. It came after Travis scored a touchdown on Sunday night, winning the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Just a year ago the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl game in a history-making match.

And this weekend Taylor looked genuinely over the moon for her boyfriend as they celebrated with Travis’ mum and dad.

However, fans are now concerned Taylor, Travis’ biggest cheerleader at every game, may not be able to make the big game on Sunday 11th February due to The Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after winning against Baltimore Ravens. Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

It looks like Taylor could just make it to the 2024 Super Bowl! Taylor is set to perform at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Saturday 10th February, the fourth concert in a string of consecutive shows that week, so it’s not yet known if she’ll definitely be back for Travis’ Super Bowl game which is at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

An NFL insider has claimed however that Taylor will make it back for the Super Bowl, despite performing in Tokyo the evening before.

ESPN reporter Ian Rapoport said on NFL Game Day: “Sources say yes,” in regards to Taylor’s attendance. “Now she does have a concert on Saturday, February 10th at 6pm in Tokyo, how in the world could she get to the game? Let me introduce you to something called the international date line.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens. Picture: Getty

He added: “Tokyo is 17 hours ahead. That means this concert starts at 1am Vegas time [on] the same day. Let's say it's a five-hour concert, about 11pm local, which is 6am, still Saturday, in Las Vegas. Figure a 12-hour flight, maybe she leaves about an hour later.

“Taylor Swift could still get to the Super Bowl [at] about 7 or 8pm Saturday night,” he added.

That would give her a whole day to get ready for Travis' big game.

Taylor Swift attends Golden Globes

Eight-time Grammy winner Usher is performing at this year’s Super Bowl where Kansas City Chiefs will be against San Francisco 49ers.

If anyone can make it across the world in time, Taylor Swift can.

