How Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Actually Meet?

8 February 2024, 13:27

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce at football game and kissing on the field
Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce's romance has us all hooked. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the hot couple of the moment but how did their relationship come to be? Here's a look inside how they got together.

Taylor Swift has had some very high profile relationships with ex-boyfriends including Joe Alwyn, Taylor Lautner and Harry Styles but her romance with Travis Kelce is making headlines across the globe.

Appearing at football games, enjoying romantic dinner dates and even jetting across the world for the Super Bowl, things are getting serious for the Era's star and her athletic boyfriend.

So as we continue to watch Taylor and boyfriend Travis's relationship blossom, fans have just one question - how did they actually meet? Prepare yourselves, this gets quite romantic.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hugging on the football field
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had a high-profile romance so far. Picture: Alamy

How Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Actually Meet?

Taylor and Travis's love story is one that is just as cute as they are. Keen to catch the multi-award winning star's attention, the football player has confessed he made the first move.

Speaking on a podcast, he revealed he attended one of her Era tour dates with the intention of giving her his number. Hiring a box, he put his important digits on a friendship bracelet which he planned to exchange with her afterwards. Cute, right?

However, sadly the pair didn't meet that night but Travis went on to say that didn't put him off just yet.

He then admitted he had some mutual friends, and even Taylor's family members, helping him get her attention.

Travis said: "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid."

He even got her younger cousins to take a photo in front of his locker to get her attention.

In the end, an unidentified mutual friend finally connected them together.

Serious fans of the pair have dug around and believe their connection could be actor Miles Teller, or one of Taylor's backing dancers who has links to Travis's football team.

NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews is also a mutual connection as is Kansas City Chiefs superfan Jason Sudeikis who was snapped playing Uno with the global pop star. Whoever it was, Travis and Taylor owe them big time.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift linking arms
Travis Kelce used mutual friends to help him get Taylor Swift on a date. Picture: Getty

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce begin dating?

Taylor and Travis went public with their romance in October 2023, however, they had actually been dating months before that.

Sources claim they officially began dating in July earlier that year which is when Travis attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium where he plays football for the Kansas City Chiefs.

