How Many Awards Has Taylor Swift Won? From Grammys To World Records

Taylor Swift has become one of the most successful female artists of all time. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

How many Grammy awards has Taylor Swift won? What about Billboard Music Awards? A full look inside her prestigious awards cupboard.

Taylor Swift, at the age of just 34, has already experienced a career most pop stars can only dream about from sell-out world tours, a huge collection of number one hits and an Era tour that has catapulted her status to extreme heights.

And now, with awards season in full swing, the 'Cruel Summer' singer is looking to dominate the music industry even further as she looks set to add to her expansive awards collection.

Nominated for six Grammy Awards this 2024, Taylor, who is currently dating Travis Kelce, has quite the collection of golden statues to brag about along with world records that will even surprise her biggest fans.

So as she gets set to add to her achievements, here's a look at all the awards Taylor has won from Grammy Awards to MTV and even Guinness World Records.