How Many Awards Has Taylor Swift Won? From Grammys To World Records

23 January 2024, 17:16 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 17:25

Taylor Swift has become one of the most successful female artists of all time
Taylor Swift has become one of the most successful female artists of all time. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

How many Grammy awards has Taylor Swift won? What about Billboard Music Awards? A full look inside her prestigious awards cupboard.

Taylor Swift, at the age of just 34, has already experienced a career most pop stars can only dream about from sell-out world tours, a huge collection of number one hits and an Era tour that has catapulted her status to extreme heights.

And now, with awards season in full swing, the 'Cruel Summer' singer is looking to dominate the music industry even further as she looks set to add to her expansive awards collection.

Nominated for six Grammy Awards this 2024, Taylor, who is currently dating Travis Kelce, has quite the collection of golden statues to brag about along with world records that will even surprise her biggest fans.

So as she gets set to add to her achievements, here's a look at all the awards Taylor has won from Grammy Awards to MTV and even Guinness World Records.

  1. Taylor Swift has won multiple Grammy Awards during her career
    Taylor Swift has won multiple Grammy Awards during her career. Picture: Alamy

    How many Grammy Awards has Taylor Swift won?

    A Grammy Award is what every successful musician wants and luckily for Taylor, she has quite the collection of them. To be precise, she has 12 to boast about!

    Her Grammy wins include:

    • Album of the Year - 2010
    • Best Country Album for 'Fearless' - 2010
    • Best Female Country Vocal Performance - 2010
    • Best Country Song for 'White Horse' - 2010
    • Best Country Solo Performance - 2012
    • Best Country Song for 'Mean' - 2012
    • Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Safe & Sound' (featuring The Civil Wars) - 2013
    • Album of the Year - 2016
    • Best Pop Vocal Album for '1989' - 2016
    • Best Music Video for 'Bad Blood' (featuring Kendrick Lamar) - 2016
    • Album of the Year for 'Folklore' - 2021
    • Best Music Video for 'All Too Well: The Short Film' - 2023
  2. Taylor Swift has plenty of Billboard awards to her name
    Taylor Swift has plenty of Billboard awards to her name. Picture: Alamy

    How many Billboard Music Awards has Taylor Swift won?

    The Billboard Music Awards is a great event, especially if your name is Taylor Swift! She has won an award (or more) for every year of her career except for 2017.

    Her big wins include Woman of the Year and Top Female Artist. Her full list of BMA's are:

    • Top Billboard 200 Artist - 2011
    • Top Country Artist - 2011
    • Top Country Album for 'Speak Now' - 2011
    • Woman of the Year - 2012
    • Top Artist - 2013
    • Top Female Artist - 2013
    • Top Billboard 200 Artist - 2013
    • Top Country Artist - 2013
    • Top Digital Songs Artist - 2013
    • Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Country Album for 'Red' - 2013
    • Top Country Song for 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' - 2013
    • Woman of the Year - 2014
    • Top Artist - 2015
    • Top Female Artist - 2015
    • Top Billboard 200 Artist - 2015
    • Top Hot 100 Artist - 2015
    • Top Digital Songs Artist - 2015
    • Billboard Chart Achievement Award - 2015
    • Top Billboard 200 Album for '1989' - 2015
    • Top Streaming Song (Video) for 'Shake It Off' - 2015
    • Top Touring Artist - 2016
    • Top Female Artist - 2018
    • Top Selling Album for 'Reputation' - 2018
    • Woman of the Decade - 2019
    • Top Billboard 200 Artist - 2021
    • Top Female Artist - 2021
    • Top Billboard 200 Artist - 2022
    • Top Country Artist - 2022
    • Top Country Female Artist - 2022
    • Top Country Album for 'Red (Taylor's Version) - 2022
  3. Taylor Swift wearing a colourful blazer at the MTV VMA Awards
    Taylor Swift has more than 20 MTV Awards to her name. Picture: Alamy

    How many MTV Awards has Taylor Swift won?

    There's plenty of different types of MTV Awards and Ms.Swift has pretty much won at all of them over the years.

    Her full list of MTV Awards are as follows:

    MTV Europe Music Awards:

    • Best Female - 2012
    • Best Live Act for 'Speak Now World Tour' - 2012
    • Best Look - 2012
    • Best Song for 'Bad Blood' (featuring Kendrick Lamar) - 2015
    • Best US Act - 2015
    • Best US Act - 2019
    • Best Video for 'Me!' (featuring Brendon Urie) - 2019
    • Best US Act - 2021
    • Best Video and Best Longform Video for All Too Well: The Short Film - 2022
    • Best Artist - 2022
    • Best Pop - 2022

    MTV Video Music Awards:

    • Best Female Video for 'I Knew You Were Trouble' - 2013
    • Best Female Video and Best Pop Video for 'Blank Space' - 2015
    • Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for 'Bad Blood' (featuring Kendrick Lamar) - 2015
    • Best Collaboration for 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' (with Zayn) - 2017
    • Video of the Year and Video for Good for 'You Need to Calm Down' - 2019
    • Best Visual Effects for 'Me!' (featuring Brendon Urie) - 2019
    • Best Direction, Best Long Form Video and Video of the Year for All Too Well: The Short Film - 2022
    • Video of the Year for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023
    • Artist of the Year - 2023
    • Song of the Year for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023
    • Album of the Year for 'Midnights' - 2023
    • Best Pop for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023
    • Best Direction for 'Anti-Hero', directed by Taylor Swift - 2023
    • Best Cinematography for 'Anti-Hero', cinematography by Rina Yang - 2023
    • Best Visual Effects for 'Anti-Hero', visual effects by Parliament- 2023
    • Show of the Summer - 2023
  4. Taylor Swift singing at the Country Music Awards in a white dress
    Taylor Swift kick-started her career with plenty of country music. Picture: Alamy

    How many Country Music Association Awards has Taylor Swift won?

    Starting her career in country music, and with it being so close to her heart, it's no surprise Taylor has also won awards in this area too.

    Here's a look at all her Country Music Association Awards:

    • Horizon Award - 2007
    • Entertainer of the year - 2011
    • Pinnacle Award - 2013
    • International Artist Achievement Award - 2013
    • Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban for 'Highway Don't Care' - 2013
    • Song of the Year for 'Better Man' - 2017
  5. Taylor Swift wearing a green dress holding an American Music Award
    The American Music Awards have shown Taylor Swift just how much they love her work. Picture: Alamy

    How many American Music Awards has Taylor Swift won?

    We can only imagine Taylor's awards collection at this point and when you look at all her achievements at the AMA's, we're pretty sure she has to store them all in their own room.

    From Favourite Female Artist to Artist of the Decade, she is very highly commended on this board of judges.

    Her full list of AMA's are:

    • Favourite Country Female Artist - 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012
    • Artist of the year - 2011
    • Favourite Country Album for 'Speak Now' - 2012
    • Artist of the Year - 2013
    • Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2013
    • Favourite Country Female Artist - 2013
    • Favourite Country Album for 'Red' - 2013
    • Dick Clark Award for Excellence - 2014
    • Favourite Adult Contemporary Artist - 2015
    • Favorite Pop/Rock Album for '1989' - 2015
    • Song of the Year for 'Blank Space' - 2015
    • Artist of the Year - 2018
    • Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2018
    • Favourite Pop/Rock Album for 'Reputation' - 2018
    • Tour of the Year for the 'Reputation Stadium Tour' - 2018
    • Artist of the Decade - 2019
    • Artist of the Year - 2019
    • Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2019
    • Favourite Adult Contemporary Artist - 2019
    • Favourite Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down' - 2019
    • Favorite Pop/Rock Album for 'Lover' - 2019
    • Artist of the Year - 2020
    • Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2020
    • Favourite Music Video for 'Cardigan' - 2020
    • Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2021
    • Favorite Pop/Rock Album for 'Evermore' - 2021
    • Artist of the Year - 2022
    • Favourite Country Female Artist - 2022
    • Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2022
    • Favourite Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film - 2022
    • Favourite Country Album - 2022
    • Favorite Pop Album for 'Red (Taylor's Version) - 2022
  6. Taylor Swift has walked away with the Global Icon Award at the Brits
    Taylor Swift has walked away with the Global Icon Award at the Brits. Picture: Alamy

    How many Brit Awards has Taylor Swift won?

    Taylor may not be an actual Brit but that hasn't stopped her from winning awards this side of the globe too.

    Over the years, these are the Brit Awards she's carried home:

    • International Female Solo Artist - 2015
    • Global Icon Award - 2021
  7. Taylor Swift have proven herself to be a force in the music industry
    Taylor Swift have proven herself to be a force in the music industry. Picture: Alamy

    How many Guinness World Records does Taylor Swift have and what for?

    Prepare yourselves Swift fans as this is a serious number! Taylor, who has one hit album after another, has broken a total of 92 Guinness World Records so far.

    A full list of everything she's conquered can be found here but they include:

    • Highest annual earnings ever for a female artist
    • Youngest Album of the Year winner at the Grammys
    • Most US No.1 albums by a female artist
    • Most US singles chart entries by a female artist
    • Most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artist

