How Many Awards Has Taylor Swift Won? From Grammys To World Records
23 January 2024, 17:16 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 17:25
Taylor Swift has become one of the most successful female artists of all time.
Picture:
Alamy
How many Grammy awards has Taylor Swift won? What about Billboard Music Awards? A full look inside her prestigious awards cupboard.
Taylor Swift, at the age of just 34, has already experienced a career most pop stars can only dream about from sell-out world tours, a huge collection of number one hits and an Era tour that has catapulted her status to extreme heights.
And now, with awards season in full swing, the 'Cruel Summer' singer is looking to dominate the
music industry even further as she looks set to add to her expansive awards collection.
Nominated for six Grammy Awards this 2024,
Taylor, who is currently dating Travis Kelce, has quite the collection of golden statues to brag about along with world records that will even surprise her biggest fans.
So as she gets set to add to her achievements, here's a look at all the awards Taylor has won from Grammy Awards to MTV and even Guinness World Records.
Taylor Swift has won multiple Grammy Awards during her career.
Picture:
Alamy
How many Grammy Awards has Taylor Swift won?
A Grammy Award is what every successful musician wants and luckily for Taylor, she has quite the collection of them. To be precise, she has 12 to boast about!
Her Grammy wins include:
Album of the Year - 2010 Best Country Album for 'Fearless' - 2010 Best Female Country Vocal Performance - 2010 Best Country Song for 'White Horse' - 2010 Best Country Solo Performance - 2012 Best Country Song for 'Mean' - 2012 Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Safe & Sound' (featuring The Civil Wars) - 2013 Album of the Year - 2016 Best Pop Vocal Album for '1989' - 2016 Best Music Video for 'Bad Blood' (featuring Kendrick Lamar) - 2016 Album of the Year for 'Folklore' - 2021 Best Music Video for 'All Too Well: The Short Film' - 2023
Taylor Swift has plenty of Billboard awards to her name.
Picture:
Alamy
How many Billboard Music Awards has Taylor Swift won?
The Billboard Music Awards is a great event, especially if your name is Taylor Swift! She has won an award (or more) for every year of her career except for 2017.
Her big wins include Woman of the Year and Top Female Artist. Her full list of BMA's are:
Top Billboard 200 Artist - 2011 Top Country Artist - 2011 Top Country Album for 'Speak Now' - 2011 Woman of the Year - 2012 Top Artist - 2013 Top Female Artist - 2013 Top Billboard 200 Artist - 2013 Top Country Artist - 2013 Top Digital Songs Artist - 2013 Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Country Album for 'Red' - 2013 Top Country Song for 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' - 2013 Woman of the Year - 2014 Top Artist - 2015 Top Female Artist - 2015 Top Billboard 200 Artist - 2015 Top Hot 100 Artist - 2015 Top Digital Songs Artist - 2015 Billboard Chart Achievement Award - 2015 Top Billboard 200 Album for '1989' - 2015 Top Streaming Song (Video) for 'Shake It Off' - 2015 Top Touring Artist - 2016 Top Female Artist - 2018 Top Selling Album for 'Reputation' - 2018 Woman of the Decade - 2019 Top Billboard 200 Artist - 2021 Top Female Artist - 2021 Top Billboard 200 Artist - 2022 Top Country Artist - 2022 Top Country Female Artist - 2022 Top Country Album for 'Red (Taylor's Version) - 2022
Taylor Swift has more than 20 MTV Awards to her name.
Picture:
Alamy
How many MTV Awards has Taylor Swift won?
There's plenty of different types of MTV Awards and Ms.Swift has pretty much won at all of them over the years.
Her full list of MTV Awards are as follows:
MTV Europe Music Awards: Best Female - 2012 Best Live Act for 'Speak Now World Tour' - 2012 Best Look - 2012 Best Song for 'Bad Blood' (featuring Kendrick Lamar) - 2015 Best US Act - 2015 Best US Act - 2019 Best Video for 'Me!' (featuring Brendon Urie) - 2019 Best US Act - 2021 Best Video and Best Longform Video for All Too Well: The Short Film - 2022 Best Artist - 2022 Best Pop - 2022 MTV Video Music Awards:
Best Female Video for 'I Knew You Were Trouble' - 2013 Best Female Video and Best Pop Video for 'Blank Space' - 2015 Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for 'Bad Blood' (featuring Kendrick Lamar) - 2015 Best Collaboration for 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' (with Zayn) - 2017 Video of the Year and Video for Good for 'You Need to Calm Down' - 2019 Best Visual Effects for 'Me!' (featuring Brendon Urie) - 2019 Best Direction, Best Long Form Video and Video of the Year for All Too Well: The Short Film - 2022 Video of the Year for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023 Artist of the Year - 2023 Song of the Year for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023 Album of the Year for 'Midnights' - 2023 Best Pop for 'Anti-Hero' - 2023 Best Direction for 'Anti-Hero', directed by Taylor Swift - 2023 Best Cinematography for 'Anti-Hero', cinematography by Rina Yang - 2023 Best Visual Effects for 'Anti-Hero', visual effects by Parliament- 2023 Show of the Summer - 2023
Taylor Swift kick-started her career with plenty of country music.
Picture:
Alamy
How many Country Music Association Awards has Taylor Swift won?
Starting her career in country music, and with it being so close to her heart, it's no surprise Taylor has also won awards in this area too.
Here's a look at all her Country Music Association Awards:
Horizon Award - 2007 Entertainer of the year - 2011 Pinnacle Award - 2013 International Artist Achievement Award - 2013 Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban for 'Highway Don't Care' - 2013 Song of the Year for 'Better Man' - 2017
The American Music Awards have shown Taylor Swift just how much they love her work.
Picture:
Alamy
How many American Music Awards has Taylor Swift won?
We can only imagine Taylor's awards collection at this point and when you look at all her achievements at the AMA's, we're pretty sure she has to store them all in their own room.
From Favourite Female Artist to Artist of the Decade, she is very highly commended on this board of judges.
Her full list of AMA's are:
Favourite Country Female Artist - 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012 Artist of the year - 2011 Favourite Country Album for 'Speak Now' - 2012 Artist of the Year - 2013 Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2013 Favourite Country Female Artist - 2013 Favourite Country Album for 'Red' - 2013 Dick Clark Award for Excellence - 2014 Favourite Adult Contemporary Artist - 2015 Favorite Pop/Rock Album for '1989' - 2015 Song of the Year for 'Blank Space' - 2015 Artist of the Year - 2018 Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2018 Favourite Pop/Rock Album for 'Reputation' - 2018 Tour of the Year for the 'Reputation Stadium Tour' - 2018 Artist of the Decade - 2019 Artist of the Year - 2019 Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2019 Favourite Adult Contemporary Artist - 2019 Favourite Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down' - 2019 Favorite Pop/Rock Album for 'Lover' - 2019 Artist of the Year - 2020 Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2020 Favourite Music Video for 'Cardigan' - 2020 Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2021 Favorite Pop/Rock Album for 'Evermore' - 2021 Artist of the Year - 2022 Favourite Country Female Artist - 2022 Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist - 2022 Favourite Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film - 2022 Favourite Country Album - 2022 Favorite Pop Album for 'Red (Taylor's Version) - 2022
Taylor Swift has walked away with the Global Icon Award at the Brits.
Picture:
Alamy
How many Brit Awards has Taylor Swift won?
Taylor may not be an actual Brit but that hasn't stopped her from winning awards this side of the globe too.
Over the years, these are the Brit Awards she's carried home:
International Female Solo Artist - 2015 Global Icon Award - 2021
Taylor Swift have proven herself to be a force in the music industry.
Picture:
Alamy
How many Guinness World Records does Taylor Swift have and what for?
Prepare yourselves Swift fans as this is a serious number! Taylor, who has one
hit album after another, has broken a total of 92 Guinness World Records so far.
A full list of everything she's conquered can be found
here but they include:
Highest annual earnings ever for a female artist Youngest Album of the Year winner at the Grammys Most US No.1 albums by a female artist Most US singles chart entries by a female artist Most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artist