Taylor Swift Fact File: Age, New Boyfriend, Parents, Siblings And More

6 December 2023, 16:40 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 16:54

Taylor Swift at an awards ceremony wearing a black dress
Taylor Swift facts every real fan should know. Picture: Alamy

How old is Taylor Swift? Who is her brother? Here's everything you need to know about the superstar including her new relationship with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift is easily the most popular woman on the planet right now and her latest Person of the Year award proves it.

With a hugely successful year to brag about which includes her Era's tour, the release of Taylor's Version singles, a new boyfriend and much more, it's no wonder the '1989' singer is winning awards all over the place.

So as a woman we're truly admiring right now, (number one Swifties over here), we take a closer look at all the basic facts we need to know about Taylor.

From her age and birthday, to who her parents are and a closer look at her relationship with her brother, here's what you need to know.

Taylor's Swift's sequin corset on era's tour
Taylor's Swift's Era's tour has been hugely successful for the pop star. Picture: Alamy

How old is Taylor Swift and when is her birthday?

A December baby, Taylor is currently 33 years old and will be turning another year older on December 13th. She was born in 1989 hence the name of some of her music.

With this birth date, it also makes her star sign a Sagittarius.

Is Taylor Swift her real name?

Yes! Taylor's full name is Taylor Alison Swift.

It's reported her mother named her after James Taylor, an American singer/songwirter. She thought a gender-neutral name would help her with a business career in the future.

Taylor Swift's parents smiing
Taylor Swift's parents are her number one fans. Picture: Alamy

Who are Taylor Swift's parents?

Proud parents of Taylor are mum Andrea Swift and dad Scott Swift and they are her biggest supporters.

Andrea was a former marketing manager at an advertising agency and her dad was a stockbroker-turned-vice-president for Merrill Lynch.

Who is Taylor Swift's brother Austin?

A younger sibling for Taylor is her brother Austin who was born on March 11, 1992. An actor, Austin has appeared in movies including Live by Night and I.T.

Austin isn't much of a social media user but once shared a beautiful post to his sister as he wrote just how proud of her he was.

The post read: "As a brother and friend I couldn’t be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist. Now please stop reading this and go listen to evermore by @taylorswift!!!!"

Taylor Swift has been photographed at many of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games
Taylor Swift has been photographed at many of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games. Picture: Getty

Who is Taylor Swift's boyfriend?

For anyone who doesn't know, Taylor is currently dating Travis Kelce an American football player.

Early on into their relationship, the cute couple seem to be going from strength to strength as they take their relationship public.

